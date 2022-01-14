Fond du Lac man faces six charges after police officer's nose broken

FOND DU LAC – A Fond du Lac man faces six charges, including a felony for battery, after he allegedly broke an officer's nose at an apartment building Thursday night.

Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. to an apartment building on East Merrill Avenue after someone reported a neighbor was trying to break down their door, according to Fond du Lac police .

Police officials said Jayson Keniston, 44, approached an officer in the second-floor hallway while they were speaking to residents about the complaint. The officer asked residents to go back into their apartments as Keniston continued approaching.

Police officials said Keniston assaulted the officer, who suffered a broken nose, fractured finger and other injuries. The officer, a four-year veteran of the department, was taken to a hospital and released.

Police arrested Keniston and brought him to the Fond du Lac County Jail. He was being held on $25,000 cash bond, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 21.

