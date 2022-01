Opponents of the restructuring agreement voiced concerns that it would only exacerbate economic struggles on the island of more than 3.2 million people. Puerto Rico, already weakened by the financial troubles and its poor electrical infrastructure, was battered by Hurricane Maria in 2017, leaving the island with an extended power outage. As many as 4,645 people were estimated to have died as a result of the hurricane, according to a study by Harvard University. The coronavirus pandemic further worsened existing problems on the island, and many of the territory’s young people, who are U.S. citizens, have moved away.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO