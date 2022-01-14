ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why The Green Bay Packers Will Win The Super Bowl

By Owain Jones
ninetynineyards.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers have been the best team in the NFL over the regular season. But, do they have what it takes to lift the Lombardi Trophy in February?. Head coach Matt LaFleur and Quarterback Aaron Rodgers have led the Packers to their 3rd 13 win season in a row...

ninetynineyards.com

The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Appears To Miss Practice Again

Aaron Rodgers may be without one of his weapons in the passing game on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers are finalizing preparations for Saturday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. However, there appears to be some concern about a key offensive player for the Packers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling missed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

FOX Sports' Chris Myers talks Rodgers, Packers' Super Bowl chances

GREEN BAY, Wis. - For a second straight year, the Packers' path to the Super Bowl goes through Lambeau Field. Green Bay hosts San Francisco in the Divisional Round at 7:15 pm on FOX6. FOX6's Lily Zhao goes one-on-one with FOX Sports commentator Chris Myers to get a more in-depth...
GV Wire

Why the Cowboys Won’t Win Another Super Bowl Under Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys truly are America’s Team. They draw the most eyeballs (an average of 41.5 million viewers this past Sunday) and generate the most discussion. Days after the Cowboys’ home loss to San Francisco, fans still are questioning how a team “with so much talent” could go one-and-done in the playoffs, complaining about the officiating, and debating coach Mike McCarthy’s future.
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Says This Divisional Round Outcome is His ‘Lock of the Week’

Colin Cowherd: “I can’t see Aaron Rodgers losing this weekend… Aaron has spent the last six months needling the Packers front office, vaccines, politicians, the media, and there are going to be a lot of people trying to take a lot of hacks at Aaron if he loses. He’s 0-3 against San Francisco but I can’t see it. At home, off a bye, Garoppolo’s not healthy, Nick Bosa might not be, Fred Warner is limping, and Green Bay is finally healthy. I cannot envision Monday’s show after Aaron loses Saturday night. I can see Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase going crazy town and pulling off a win. I can see Stafford and the Rams winning – if Tristan Wirfs is hurt, Tom faces pressure, and Stafford has been a great second-half quarterback with OBJ, the run game, and with Cooper Kupp. I can see Buffalo outdueling Kansas City in a wild shootout with a turnover late in the game… But I cannot see Aaron going 0-4 after all that drama, people looking to take hacks at him, and he loses to Jimmy Garoppolo at home? I can’t see it. That is my LOCK of the week.” (Full Video Above)
