When I sold my shares in the restaurant I owned on March 1, 2019, I remember telling my wife, given the spread of COVID in Asia at the time, "I think we made a great move." Now, 21 months later, no one could have imagined the damage this virus has done to the restaurant industry and the people working in it. Nor could anyone have imagined the cracks the tremors COVID would reveal. My industry, our industry, the industry that brings life to our communities is critically ill and shouting for help. But it’s not just the COVID pandemic at fault and, importantly, there’s a cure.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO