Sports betting will keep booming in 2022, but some see risks in growth

By Rick Maese
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the federal ban on sports wagering was rescinded in 2018, there was a sprint to the marketplace, with states eager to leap headfirst into the gambling business. And since then, there has been a steady trickle of new states opening their doors to gambling operators such as Caesars and MGM....

SFGate

Bill would send some sports betting taxes to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would redirect some sports betting taxes from a state agency to the city of Atlantic City for property tax relief. The measure, introduced last month by state Sen. Troy Singleton, a southern New Jersey Democrat, would...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
lasvegasadvisor.com

Ohio, Missouri booming; Of sports and sports betting

Scarcely had Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli projected 12% gaming growth in Ohio over December 2019 than the numbers came in and it was 16%. The $197 million gross showed play heating up from November, too. Slot revenue was up 17.5% on 18.5% more coin-in and table win grew 8.5% on 6.5% heavier wagering. One extra weekend day obviously helped, but still … Belterra Park was up 5% to $8 million, Scioto Downs leapt 21% to $19 million and Miami Valley Gaming hopped 19% to $19 million. MGM Northfield Park clung to the top spot, just barely, with $23 million (+3.5%). It was closely contested by Hollywood Columbus ($22 million, +12.5%) and Jack Cleveland (pictured, ditto). Also bunched at the summit were Hard Rock Cincinnati ($21 million, +18%) and Hollywood Toledo ($20 million, +12.5%). Jack Thistledown catapulted 37% to $17 million, Hollywood Dayton leapt 34% to $13.5 million and Hollywood Mahoning Valley was good for $13 million, an 18% gain.
LAS VEGAS, NV
gamingintelligence.com

Missouri sees new sports betting and iGaming bills introduced

Lawmakers in Missouri have introduced a number of sports betting and iGaming related bills this week. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer introduced a sports betting bill in the Senate to compete with the bill previously introduced by Senator Denny Hoskins. Senator Luetkemeyer’s bill contains many of the same provisions as Senator Hoskins’...
MISSOURI STATE
paonlinecasino.com

$250 Risk-Free Bet

Betway Sportsbook has a great sign-up bonus going on now. Sign up with Betway Pennsylvania and your first bet will be risk-free for up to $250. You don’t even need a Betway PA bonus code to unlock this offer. A late entrant to the Pennsylvania sports betting market, Betway...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Sportico

Houston Dynamo, Fubo Gaming Ink MLS-Record Sports Betting Deal

Houston Dynamo FC has signed a multi-year deal with Fubo Gaming, a partnership that could be worth $178 million, making it one of the largest commercial deals in MLS club history. The partnership has two main parts: a sponsorship deal and a market access agreement, which could pave the way for Fubo to acquire a gaming license in Texas. The latter is the more valuable piece, as many consider Texas to be among the country’s most lucrative betting markets. The deal includes a $10 million signing bonus, and Fubo is committing to spend $1 million per year for marketing rights before Texas...
MLS
Axios

Report: Sports stadium boom incoming

Stadium and arena construction in North America will total a relatively tame $5.8 billion this year, a 12% decrease from 2021. Yes, but: What the industry lacks in construction it expects to make up for in design, with experts predicting a sports venue boom over the next half-decade, SBJ reports.
NFL
legalsportsreport.com

Will Connecticut Continue Growth With NY Sports Betting Live?

Sports betting in Connecticut just wrapped up its second full month in December but the growing market could already be in for a slowdown as NY sports betting ramps up. The three CT sportsbooks reported $150 million in December handle, up from $131.7 million in November. That December total includes $6.5 million bet in-person through the CT Lottery but does not include handle from retail betting at the two tribal casinos.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Deadline

ESPN Won’t Send Its Crew To Beijing Olympics Amid Covid Concerns

ESPN said Thursday that due to concerns over Covid and Covid-related restrictions that it will not send its news personnel to the Winter Olympics next month in Beijing. The news comes a day after rightsholder NBC said it will keep most of its announcing teams in the U.S. during the Games, which are set to run February 4-20. ESPN had planned to send four reporters to China; it sent five to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year. With NBC holding rights, ESPN along with other U.S.-based news outlets has certain restrictions on usage of video but covers the Olympics via...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut

Covid-19 concerns have led NBC Sports to keep most of its announcing teams at home for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with USA Today. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing, and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics,” he added. NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding were originally going to be at the games. The rest were already scheduled for Connecticut duties. NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but did have teams on site in Japan for some sports, including gymnastics and swimming. The network’s Olympic host, Mike Tirico, will attend the Feb. 4 opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games in China. But he then be evacuated for Los Angeles to host the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, another NBC property this year.
STAMFORD, CT
