Netflix show 'Queer Eye' helped Austin rapper BlackLight get his glow back

Netflix’s spin-off of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, titled Queer Eye, has released their latest season and features local heroes, with each episode providing us inspiration and helpful lifestyle advice. Queer Eye has earned widespread praise and even won the Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program” two years in a row. The new Fab Five features Jonathan Vas Ness as grooming expert, Tan France the fashion expert, Antoni Porowski as the food and wine expert, Karamo Brown the culture expert, and Bobby Berk as the interior design expert. The original series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy premiered in 2003 and earned several awards and nominations including the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Reality Show. The show features the Fab Five as they travel around New York to help heterosexual men improve their lifestyle and prepare them for their important life events by giving them advice on grooming, fashion, cooking, housekeeping, and social skills. The original Fab Five comprised Ted Allen as the food and wine connoisseur, Carson Kressley as the fashion expert, Kyan Douglas the grooming expert, Thom Filicia as the resident interior design expert, and Jai Rodriguez as the culture expert. If you’ve watched Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and are wondering what the original Fab Five has been up to, keep reading and find out more.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO