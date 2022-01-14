ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Netflix show 'Queer Eye' helped Austin rapper BlackLight get his glow back

Austin 360
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re among the Central Texans who began 2022 ugly crying through the Austin edition of Netflix reality show “Queer Eye,” then you probably were charmed by the story of BlackLight, a local rapper with a hard-hitting flow and the cutest baby on television. Season 6 episode “The Mis-Inspiration of Reggie...

www.austin360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Closer Weekly

‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Loves Living in Texas! Tour His Stunning Home in Austin

Within the first episode of Netflix’s revival of Queer Eye, viewers became obsessed with hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness. The series premiered in 2018 and has taken the Fab 5 all over the U.S. and to Japan for a special four-episode season. While filming season 6 of the popular show in Austin, Texas, Jonathan absolutely fell in love with the city, prompting him to purchase a new home.
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

6 Shows to Watch if You Love “Queer Eye”

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. After an extended hiatus thanks to the pandemic, Netflix’s “Queer Eye” has returned for its sixth season. This time around, the Fab Five — Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness — are helping people become the best versions of themselves in and around Austin, Texas.
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Sets ‘Ritmo Salvaje’ Release Date, Shares Video Clip of Greeicy Rendón’s Dance Moves (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has confirmed the release date of March 2 for “Ritmo Salvaje,” a banner eight-episode dance drama on its 2022 slate of originals from Colombia headlining Colombian stars Greeicy Rendón and Paulina Dávila. The U.S. streaming giant has also shared a video clip from “Ritmo Salvaje” director Simón Brand, best known in film circles for his 2008 feature “Paráiso Travel,” but also a consummate double Grammy-nominated director of music videos for Enrique Iglesias, Paulina Rubio, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Thalía, Juanes, Jessica Simpson, Celia Cruz, Chayanne, and, in Europe, Westlife, Steps and Gabrielle. It shows. In narrative terms, “Ritmo Salvaje” is a classic...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Tab

Queer Eye net worths: Who is the richest member of the Fab Five?

The latest series of Queer Eye is here, so we’re being treated to watching the Fab Five transform people’s lives from the comfort of our sofas. This is self-care. Once you’re done crying and feeling like there might be some faith left in humanity after all, it’s time to look at how the Queer Eye gang who change people’s lives actually live themselves – starting with all their net worths.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
Austin, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Original “Queer Eye” Fab Five?

Netflix’s spin-off of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, titled Queer Eye, has released their latest season and features local heroes, with each episode providing us inspiration and helpful lifestyle advice. Queer Eye has earned widespread praise and even won the Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program” two years in a row. The new Fab Five features Jonathan Vas Ness as grooming expert, Tan France the fashion expert, Antoni Porowski as the food and wine expert, Karamo Brown the culture expert, and Bobby Berk as the interior design expert. The original series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy premiered in 2003 and earned several awards and nominations including the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Reality Show. The show features the Fab Five as they travel around New York to help heterosexual men improve their lifestyle and prepare them for their important life events by giving them advice on grooming, fashion, cooking, housekeeping, and social skills. The original Fab Five comprised Ted Allen as the food and wine connoisseur, Carson Kressley as the fashion expert, Kyan Douglas the grooming expert, Thom Filicia as the resident interior design expert, and Jai Rodriguez as the culture expert. If you’ve watched Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and are wondering what the original Fab Five has been up to, keep reading and find out more.
TV SERIES
Forward

Why there needs to be an Orthodox episode of ‘Queer Eye’

Picture this: A woman, her hair covered with a scarf, watches as Jonathan Van Ness, the hair and makeup expert for Netflix’s “Queer Eye” styles her sheitel. While he works, they chit chat about wig maintenance and the religious meaning of covering her hair. Finally, she puts it back on. “Yas, queen,” Jonathan says. “Slay!”
TV & VIDEOS
thepostathens.com

TV Review: Here’s every episode of Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye’ season 6, ranked

Another season of Netflix’s Queer Eye is here, and the Fab Five are proving that, like the show’s theme song says, “All things just keep getting better.”. Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness (or JVN) have returned to help some heroes. This time, the five are in Austin, Texas, where y’all means all. This season, there’s a great range of heroes from all walks of life helped by the incredible Queer Eye hosts, and almost every episode provides a tear-jerking moment.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katy Perry
Person
Karamo Brown
Person
Dua Lipa
Eater

Austin Bakeshop Owner Sarah Lim Shares Her Experience on ‘Queer Eye’

The sixth season of Netflix’s Queer Eye, which was set in Austin, featured quite a few faces familiar to the local restaurant world, but episode 9, “A Legend in the Baking,” centered on a makeover of Sarah Lim, who is the owner of adorable bakery OMG Squee. The Fab Five spent time with Lim to refresh her vintage style, connect her to the Asian restaurant community, and, in a reversal of the show’s norm, learn her tricks for decorating.
TV SERIES
StyleCaster

‘Queer Eye’ Star JVN Is Helping SmileDirectClub Spread Confidence: ‘All Smiles Are Beautiful’

There’s one person in this world who I know can put a smile on my face no matter how down I am: Jonathan Van Ness. The Queer Eye star is like a life coach, cheerleader, best friend and hair expert all in one, and watching them on my screen or listening to their podcast always cheers me up and brings back my self-esteem. So, I wasn’t shocked to find that JVN’s latest venture involved spreading confidence to as many people as possible. The podcast host and tv star teamed up with SmileDirectClub to help spread the word about the brand’s aligners...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blacklight#Reality Tv#Television#The Central Texans#Air Force
CultureMap Austin

5 Fab Five-approved local businesses featured on Queer Eye’s new Austin season

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you’ve heard that the Fab Five have left their mark on Austin. That’s right, the new season of Queer Eye was filmed in our fair city and features 10 episodes highlighting Austinites whose lives were changed by the Fab Five: Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski (and Porowski’s Austin Pets Alive!-adopted dog, Neon).
AUSTIN, TX
Medscape News

Queer Eye Reminds Healthcare Heroes About Value of Self-Care

When Jereka Thomas-Hockaday, EdD, first received an email from the producers at Netflix's wildly popular series Queer Eye, she was certain it was a scam. "That first day," she told Medscape Medical News, "I stared at it and stared at it and didn't tell anyone." Eventually, her assistant replied to...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

'Queer Eye' star hopes exposure helps keep her East Austin COVID-19 clinic up and running

When Jereka Thomas-Hockaday first saw the email, she thought it was a scam. “Me?” she thought once she learned it was real. “Really, me?”. The Netflix series Queer Eye had selected her to be on the show. Each season, the Queer Eye cast, known as the Fab Five, visits a new city and gives a select few people lifestyle makeovers — revamping their wardrobe, hair and makeup; redesigning their homes; and teaching them new cooking skills and ways to take care of their mental health.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy