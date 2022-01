Women's Basketball improved to 9-7 overall and 2-1 in the Western State Conference after defeating Pierce, 58-27, for their second win of the week. The Cougars jumped out early in the first quarter, 14-5, but the Brahmas outscored Cuesta in the second to enter halftime down, 24-15. Cuesta enjoyed its best quarter with 19 points after the intermission, while holding Pierce to only five points and blowing the game open. The Cougars added nine more points to their lead before the final buzzer to clinch the 31-point victory.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO