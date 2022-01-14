ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. import prices fall in December on petroleum products

Cover picture for the articleU.S. import prices unexpectedly fell in December amid a decline in the cost of petroleum products, adding to signs that the worst of high inflation was probably over. Import prices dropped 0.2% last month, the first decrease since August, after increasing 0.7% in November, the Labor Department said on...

U.S. unemployment claims rise to 286,000, highest since October

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to the highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market. Jobless claims rose for the third straight week — by 55,000 to 286,000, highest since mid-October, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jump in claims marked the biggest […]
China's 2021 soy imports from U.S. rise while Brazilian shipments fall

BEIJING — China's soybean imports from the United States in 2021 rose from the previous year as it stepped up agricultural purchases under a trade deal agreed with Washington, while annual Brazilian shipments fell, customs data showed on Thursday. The world's top soybean importer brought in 32.3 million metric...
Asian stocks rise after China rate cuts, Japan export gain

Asian stock markets rose Thursday after China cut interest rates to shore up flagging economic growth and Japan reported a double-digit rise in exports.Benchmarks in Shanghai Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced.On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% on Wednesday as investors tried to figure out how fast the Federal Reserve will roll back economic stimulus to cool inflation.The Chinese central bank cut rates on one- and five-year loans after growth in the world's second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier in the latest quarter following a crackdown on surging debt among real...
Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
Pakistan government begins probe into misuse of petroleum imports from China

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 15 (ANI): Probe into misuse of petroleum imports from China began in Pakistan as the federal government on Friday ordered all oil marketing companies (OMCs) to provide evidence-based data on the import of petrol from China amid reports of the misuse of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA).
U.S. manufacturing output unexpectedly falls in December on autos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories unexpectedly fell in December, pulled down by a decline in output at motor vehicle plants amid an ongoing global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output dropped 0.3% last month after increasing 0.6% in November, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had...
China's zero-Covid policy could deal another blow to global supply chains, Moody's says

Supply chain disruptions are being prolonged driven largely by China's strict zero-Covid policy, according to an economist from Moody's Analytics. China's zero-Covid policy "really does increase the downside risks for material improvement in supply chains," said Katrina Ell, a senior economist for Asia-Pacific. She noted there will be "important ramifications...
December retail sales drop 1.9% amid product shortages, rising prices, omicron

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans, beset by lack of product choices, rising prices and the arrival of omicron, sharply cut their spending in December after a burst of early buying in the fall boosted this year’s holiday shopping season. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in December from November when sales increased 0.3%, the […]
China new home prices fall at slower pace in December

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s new home prices fell at a slower pace in December than a month earlier, official data showed on Saturday, indicating stabilising demand driven by marginal easing on financing curbs and promotions by property developers. Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities declined...
