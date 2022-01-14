KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through noon Saturday

Area where we could see an accumulation of snow/sleet. A cold front is bringing light showers to the region this morning. The mountains above 3500′ could see a brief change to snow as temps fall this afternoon, but accumulations will remain under an inch. Temps will fall below freezing tonight. The boundary will stall further east off the coast with a moisture-starved and much weaker disturbance that will keep impacts closer to the coast (Myrtle Beach is under an ice storm warning) with minimal for the region. That being said up to an inch of snow is possible south and east of I-85 with the greatest impacts for our far eastern counties where we could see up to 2″ with a glaze of ice. Light sleet/snow will be possible early Friday, but the onset of more steady snow showers for the areas mentioned will begin Friday evening after 4 pm and will end by midnight. The biggest threat will be slippery roads through Saturday morning. Cold and dry weekend with temps struggling to break out of the 30s Saturday and mid-40s Sunday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO