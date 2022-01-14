ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KQ2 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through noon Saturday

By Julianna Cullen
kq2.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article**Winter Weather Advisory in effect Friday 6 pm through 12 pm Saturday**. Clouds have moved into the area overnight and will continue throughout the day. Temperatures today will still be slightly above average with highs in the mid 40s. An area of low...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Light Snow Thursday Followed By Bitter Cold Friday

BOSTON (CBS) – Most of us will see some snow on Thursday morning, perhaps just enough in areas south of Boston to make for some slick travel on untreated roads. This will NOT be a major event by any means. TIMELINE 5-7 am: Rain/snow line moves south to about the Cape Cod Canal…steady snow as far north as Boston/128 area, untreated roads become whitened/slippery…just some flurries to the north and west of Boston/128 7-9 am: Rain/snow line now all the way down through the Cape…Snowing light to moderate in most areas south of the Pike, not much happening north of the Pike 9-11 am: Snow...
BOSTON, MA
wccbcharlotte.com

Winter Weather Advisory Goes into Effect Tonight

Area where we could see an accumulation of snow/sleet. A cold front is bringing light showers to the region this morning. The mountains above 3500′ could see a brief change to snow as temps fall this afternoon, but accumulations will remain under an inch. Temps will fall below freezing tonight. The boundary will stall further east off the coast with a moisture-starved and much weaker disturbance that will keep impacts closer to the coast (Myrtle Beach is under an ice storm warning) with minimal for the region. That being said up to an inch of snow is possible south and east of I-85 with the greatest impacts for our far eastern counties where we could see up to 2″ with a glaze of ice. Light sleet/snow will be possible early Friday, but the onset of more steady snow showers for the areas mentioned will begin Friday evening after 4 pm and will end by midnight. The biggest threat will be slippery roads through Saturday morning. Cold and dry weekend with temps struggling to break out of the 30s Saturday and mid-40s Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Kq2 Forecast#Weathercall
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

First Alert: Drizzle and Snow Wind Down/Could Be Slick In The Morning

DENVER(CBS)- After a rough evening commute caused by icy roads loaded with freezing drizzle and very, light snow moisture will gradually come to an end overnight. The areas that did pick up snow, didn’t see much. A few of our CBS4 Weather Watchers measured around a tenth of an inch on a thin layer of ice. Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Credit CBS4 Temperatures will cool by morning down into the teens for most areas of the Front Range and Northeastern Plains. This will keep the icy conditions on many surfaces in place for the morning commute. If you park your car outside plan a little extra time for scraping the windshield. Credit CBS4 Plan on slick spots and black ice on many side streets during your morning drive. There may also, be areas of patchy fog here and there. Especially, from North Denver and DIA up into Weld County. Most of that should burn off by 9am. That will lead to a mostly sunny but, cool Thursday. Credit CBS4 The next chance for snow and a possible First Alert Weather Day will be on Friday with a chance for snow by afternoon.
DENVER, CO
WWL-AMFM

A cold front arrives with winter weather

The cold front is here and it brings much colder temperatures. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Our strong cold front arrives this morning with some showers. The afternoon will be cold, windy, but drier as rain
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Delaware Valley As Rain Transitions Into Snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Philadelphia, surrounding suburbs, and northern Delaware from 5 a.m. until 1 p.m.   The region started seeing snow in the 8 a.m. hour as the cold air fills in from behind this morning’s rain. CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey was in Lehigh County as the snow started to fall. The wintry weather wraps up for most by midday on Thursday, yet snow may persist at the Shore into the early afternoon hours.  Snowfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are likely for much of the region with lower end totals expected for the Poconos and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerous Subzero Temps, Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerously cold tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Some spots may experience wind chills as cold as -15 to -20 degrees. Lake effect snow is likely tonight in parts of northwest Indiana. Porter County and La Porte County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday evening due to the chance of 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Sunny, breezy, and cold Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens. A northwest wind, gusting to 25 miles per hour, will make it feel like the single digits in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s on Friday. Not as windy, but wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Scattered light snow chances are in the forecast this weekend through early next week. Highs will be in the 20s starting Friday through the middle of next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low of 6°. Wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High of 17°. Wind chills in the single digits. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 25. Wind chills in the teens.
CHICAGO, IL
WKRG

Winter Weather Advisory in effect, Light freezing rain possible tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Light wintry precipitation is possible Thursday night into Friday morning. This could provide some issues for the Friday morning commute. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Jackson and George Counties in Mississippi, Mobile and Baldwin Counties in Alabama, and Escambia County in Florida midnight tonight through noon Friday.
MOBILE, AL
kq2.com

Dangerous wind chills this morning

Temperatures struggled to warm up again today with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be sub zero again Friday morning with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperature will continue to slowly warm this weekend with highs in the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday. Temperatures will be on the mild side to start next week before another cold front moves through the area mid week.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Dangerous wind chills this morning

**Wind Chill advisory in effec through noon for Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Mercer, and Grundy counties**. Bitter cold temperatures out the door this morning with wind chills around 5 to 15 below zero. Temperatures will struggle to warm up again today with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.
ENVIRONMENT
kq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Warmer Friday forecast

Temperatures struggled to warm up again today with highs only making it into the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Wind chills will be sub zero again Friday morning with temperatures warming into the 20s by the afternoon. Temperature will continue to slowly warm this weekend with highs in the 30s by Saturday and 40s by Sunday. Temperatures will be on the mild side to start next week before another cold front moves through the area mid week.
ENVIRONMENT
houmatimes.com

Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through noon tomorrow

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Terrebonne and Lafourche until noon on Friday. The threat of icy conditions may began as early as midnight for our area and will last through the late morning hours until temperatures warm above freezing. Ice accumulation is likely between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy