Unpredictability of quantum is key to IoT security

The Explosive Growth of IoT: An Expanding Attack Surface. The incredible growth of the Internet of Things has presented unique business opportunities and enabled operational models across a wide range of industries and use cases. Although estimates vary, Gartner Research predicts there will be over 25 billion connected IoT devices by the end of this year. These devices are powering exciting new use cases across a multitude of industries from automotive to healthcare, as well as driving business outcomes and operational efficiencies previously unattainable. However, this explosion in adoption has inadvertently expanded the attack surface, exposing organizations to a wide range of IoT security risks. In fact, in just the first half of 2021, there were 1.5 billion IoT attacks (Source: Threatpost.com). Modern security models like Zero Trust present an opportunity to ensure the business and operational benefits of IoT are not negated by the increased risk of deploying these types of devices at scale.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO