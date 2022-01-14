ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unpredictability of quantum is key to IoT security

By Duncan Jones
Embedded.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerating encryption keys using quantum mechanics is a major part of the solving the IoT security challenge. This can harness the true unpredictability of quantum mechanics to produce encryption keys that are near-perfectly unpredictable and protected from adversaries. Depending on which reports you read there were anywhere between 10...

