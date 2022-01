The Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers pulled off trade last summer that caught the hockey world by surprise, including both players involved in it. Cam Atkinson was stunned to be dealt by the Blue Jackets, with whom he’d played his entire NHL career. Jakub Voracek sensed a trade was coming, after a falling out with former Flyers coach Alain Vigneault, but couldn’t believe his next stop was right back in Columbus, where he’d started his NHL career.

