Frigid temperatures had the Seattle Department of Transportation working to fill hundreds of potholes across the city in early January. SDOT received reports of new potholes in almost 600 locations across the city last week, nearly six times the average of what it saw in any given week last winter. Because of that uptick, the department warns that response efforts “may take longer than usual,” especially as it also has crews working on “storm-related clean-up activities.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO