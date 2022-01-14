ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortnite finally returns to iOS devices thanks to GeForce Now

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen up iOS players, we understand you may be a little rusty in the world of Fortnite, but the game is returning to iPhones and iPads, so you better grab your weapons, build some structures, and go to war. That’s right, the battle royale is back, and no, this isn’t because...

Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard in biggest takeover ever and major shakeup for gaming

Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard in the biggest ever takeover and a major shakeup for the gaming industry.The Xbox maker will pay $68.7bn in cash for the game designer, in a move partly aimed at the future of gaming and the metaverse.The purchase is just the latest – and by far the biggest – game designer to be purchased by Microsoft as it looks to expand its control of games and consoles. It will turn Microsoft into the third-largest gaming company by revenue, it said, behind Tencent and Sony, and it now has 30 internal game development studios.For gamers, it will...
BUSINESS
#Ios#Geforce Now#Epic Games#The Fortnite Geforce Now#The App Store#Android#Google Play#Iphone
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to join the Fortnite iOS beta

Nvidia is starting a closed beta that will allow gamers to play Fortnite on their iOS devices through GeForce Now. And while there’s no way to guarantee yourself access, there is a way to sign up to get a chance at it. Anyone looking to play the Fortnite beta...
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Microsoft Integrating Activision With 'Next Phase of the Internet' as Its Goal

In what could be the biggest deal in video games history, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard underlines the company's aggressive push in gaming and beyond into its long-term vision of being top dog in the metaverse. Adam Hollander, former director of gamification at Microsoft and founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “Microsoft always plays chess, not checkers," he said, describing the price tag as an opportunity cost. "It's about integrating Activision Blizzard in with Azure and Windows and Xbox and Hololens and Minecraft and everything else that they're doing for the inevitable goal of being the major player in the next phase of the internet."
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to play Fortnite on iPhone and iOS again with Nvidia GeForce

Mobile Fortnite players can get ready to return to the island on their iPhone and iOS devices, despite the game being removed and banned from the App Store in 2020. After months of back-and-forth legal proceedings between Apple and Epic Games, with iOS users unable to play Fortnite on their Apple devices for the duration of the lawsuit, it looks like things could be set to change.
VIDEO GAMES
WebProNews

Nvidia Bringing Fortnite Back to iOS and Android

Nvidia is doing what Epic can’t, bringing Fortnite back to iOS and Android via its GeForce NOW gaming platform. Fortnite has been absent the Apple App Store and Google Play Store since Epic’s legal spat with both companies. Nvidia plans to change that, thanks to its GeForce NOW gaming platform. The company is bringing Fortnite back to both platforms, via Safari on iOS and the GeForce NOW app on Android.
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

‘Fortnite’ on iOS Makes a Comeback Through NVIDIA GeForce NOW

On Thursday NVIDIA announced that Fortnite on iOS can soon be possible by way of its GeForce NOW streaming service. The beta is open for registration for GeForce NOW members. NVIDIA says it helps test its server capacity, graphics delivery and new touch controls performance. Members will be admitted to the beta in batches over the coming weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
Miami Herald

Fortnite Is Back to Apple iOS, for Some Users

Fortnite is back on Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report devices as of Friday for a lucky few users thanks to chipmaker Nvidia's GeForce Now service, which opened up a closed beta to test the new streaming version of the game. Nvidia and Epic Games, the studio behind the...
VIDEO GAMES

