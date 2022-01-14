ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Ryan Reynolds' "ugly" Christmas sweater helps net $850,000 for kids charity

wjtn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they say, "lemons to lemonade": An ugly Christmas sweater that was park of a prank on Ryan Reynolds from his pals Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal back in 2018 has helped raise...

wjtn.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Broke Up—This ‘Disaster’ Ended Their Marriage

Following the news of their shocking split, fans are wondering why Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet broke up after 16 years together. While the former couple didn’t personally divulge many details about the reason behind their split, it seems Bonet may have been dropping some subtle hints about the decision in an interview published just weeks before their announcement. Bonet—who secretly tied the knot with Momoa in 2017 after more than a decade together—shares daughter Lola and  son Nakoa-Wolf with the Aquaman star. The former couple announced their split in January 2022. In an Interview magazine feature published exactly a month...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Sweaters#Abc Audio#Charity#Sick Kids Foundation#Deadpool#Sickkidsvs#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Samsung Canada
StyleCaster

Ashley Graham Just Gave Birth to Twin Boys 2 Years After Welcoming Her 1st Child With Her Husband

Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy