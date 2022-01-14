ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal grand jury indicts Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby

By Doug Cunningham
UPI News
 6 days ago
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby faces serious federal felony charges of perjury and making false statements on mortgage applications.

According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, a federal grand jury returned the indictment Thursday.

It charges that Mosby made false mortgage applications and committed perjury relating to two vacation homes she bought.

The Justice Department's press statement said that on May 26, 2020, and on Dec. 29, 2020, Mosby submitted special coronavirus distribution requests for money from Baltimore's Deferred Compensation Plans.

The indictment alleges that in each request Mosby falsely certified that she met qualifications under the CARES Act to access her Baltimore retirement money. That resulted in the perjury charges.

To legally withdraw money under the CARES Act, she would have needed to experience adverse financial consequences from COVID-19.

The indictment alleges that she did not suffer financial hardships.

According to the indictment, Mosby also made false statements in mortgage applications. One was for a $490,500 mortgage to buy a Kissimmee, Florida, home.

The other mortgage was for $428,400 to buy a condo in Long Boat Key, Florida.

The indictment alleges she failed to disclose her liabilities in the mortgage applications.

According to the indictment Mosby owed the IRS $45,022 and a lien had been placed by the IRS against all property and rights to property owned by Mosby and her husband.

If convicted on these federal charges Mosby faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for each of the two counts of making false mortgage applications. She would face five years maximum for each of the two perjury counts.

Comments / 249

Victor Cuevas
6d ago

She wasn't targeted. She corrupt and she got caught. Those all all liberal judges and prosecutors up there. So when liberals indict liberals, it's for real.

Reply(109)
87
Dee Williams
6d ago

Can you ever stick to the article instead of letting us all know that President Trump is living rent free in that tiny brain? And no, Trump is not facing the same thing...bless your little 🐏 heart.

Reply(7)
49
Earl Davidson
6d ago

yes most like she wouldn't bend to there will n now they are frying her.our government is a criminal syndicate.tbey no longer work for we the people.

Reply(11)
18
 

