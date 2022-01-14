Federal grand jury indicts Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Baltimore state's attorney Marilyn Mosby faces serious federal felony charges of perjury and making false statements on mortgage applications.

According to the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, a federal grand jury returned the indictment Thursday.

It charges that Mosby made false mortgage applications and committed perjury relating to two vacation homes she bought.

The Justice Department's press statement said that on May 26, 2020, and on Dec. 29, 2020, Mosby submitted special coronavirus distribution requests for money from Baltimore's Deferred Compensation Plans.

The indictment alleges that in each request Mosby falsely certified that she met qualifications under the CARES Act to access her Baltimore retirement money. That resulted in the perjury charges.

To legally withdraw money under the CARES Act, she would have needed to experience adverse financial consequences from COVID-19.

The indictment alleges that she did not suffer financial hardships.

According to the indictment, Mosby also made false statements in mortgage applications. One was for a $490,500 mortgage to buy a Kissimmee, Florida, home.

The other mortgage was for $428,400 to buy a condo in Long Boat Key, Florida.

The indictment alleges she failed to disclose her liabilities in the mortgage applications.

According to the indictment Mosby owed the IRS $45,022 and a lien had been placed by the IRS against all property and rights to property owned by Mosby and her husband.

If convicted on these federal charges Mosby faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for each of the two counts of making false mortgage applications. She would face five years maximum for each of the two perjury counts.