Public Health

Counterfeit N95 masks are everywhere. Here's how to spot them

 6 days ago

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta joins New Day...

Travel + Leisure

Here's How Long You Can Wear a KN95, N95, or KF94 Mask Before Replacing It

In just a few weeks' time, the Omicron variant has overtaken Delta to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the US, making up 95.4% of all coronavirus infections according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The reason? While experts aren't sure why, the variant is not only more transmissible than previous strains, and it's better able to evade vaccines, leading to more breakthrough infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

Here’s the difference between N95 and KN95 masks, and how to spot a fake

Health officials have been urging people to ditch their cloth face coverings and upgrade to higher quality masks as the omicron coronavirus variant quickly spreads across the country. The California Department of Public Health, which recently extended its statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces and workplaces to Feb. 15,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sanjay Gupta
WTHR

How to spot fake vs. legit N95 and KN95 masks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Biden administration said it's distributing 400 million N95 masks for people to pick up nationwide for free sometime late next week. They'll be available at pharmacies and community health centers. To stay protected in the meantime, how do you know the masks you're buying online are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Q106.5

Here’s How To Tell If Your N95 Masks Are Fake Like The Ones I Got

I thought I was so efficient buying 2 cases of N95s. I searched high and low because if you believe all the hubbub on the internet, you'd be led to believe that there were basically none of the N95s to be had anywhere. So I was kind of surprised when I saw gads of them available online. Maybe that should've been my first mistake, but I pressed on anyway.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Public Health
fox5atlanta.com

The US is distributing free N95 masks. Here's how to use one and when to toss it.

ATLANTA - Two years into the pandemic, with omicron cases surging, Cat Buchanan, has decided a basic mask no longer cuts it. "It seems like everyone has it now, even if you are staying in, you're somehow getting it," Buchanan says. "I have 5 friends right now that have it, and they haven't had COVID at all, and they're double vaxxed and boosted."
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Beast

FFP2 and N95 Masks Offer Maximum Protection—Here's Where to Find Them

Wearing a mask when you go out in public has basically become a given for most of us ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began a couple of years ago. And, while you probably have your lineup of go-to face masks you’ve been wearing for a while now, the rapid spread of the new and highly contagious Omicron variant and a massive jump in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has more than a few people taking a closer look at the quality of their masks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Can't find an N95 or KN95? Here are 5 tips to boost your mask's protection

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Amid record-breaking numbers of cases of COVID-19, health experts are recommending that you ditch your old cloth masks and even those handy blue surgical masks. Instead, they say an N95, KN95 or KF94 are the best choices. With 95% filtration, N95 and KN95 respirators provide the maximum amount of protection of any face covering -- and that's what you need against the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

