TORONTO – Toward the end of her days as a student-athlete at the University of Guelph-Humber, Jaime Vieira began considering possibilities for the future. Coaching softball had gotten her through trying times as a teenager, when two rods were inserted into her spine to correct scoliosis, and offering lessons or running clinics at a private facility was probably her only path to get paid doing it, she figured. Staying involved on the field was one part of her plan, and another was building on a kinesiology degree by pursuing a Master of Science, using it as a springboard to eventually teach at a university.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO