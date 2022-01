The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Las Vegas Raiders for their first playoff win in quite some time. Joe Burrow and company will look to keep that momentum going against the Tennessee Titans, who continue to get healthy after their first-round bye. Will the bye have helped Tennessee, or can Cincinnati continue their winning ways against the AFC’s No. 1 seed? Below are the NFL odds, along with my pick and prediction for the Bengals vs. Titans.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO