The popular stereotype about young people vs. their elders is just how loud and rowdy the kids are. So considering the album’s title, it’s a bit of a surprise how quiet and languid Jamestown Revival‘s latest album, Young Man, is. It’s the band’s first all-acoustic project. They recorded the material in their hometown at Nile City Sound in Fort Worth, Texas, and there is a sense of nostalgia about the whole enterprise. Listening to the new record is like driving across the Lone Star state. The view doesn’t change from moment to moment, but before you know it, everything looks completely different than it did before and is spectacular in its own way.

