ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick wants Dean Henderson and Donny Van De Beek to stay at Old Trafford

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jku3C_0dljcmL400

Ralf Rangnick understands Dean Henderson and Donny Van De Beek’s frustration over a lack of playing time but wants the dissatisfied duo to remain with Manchester United for the rest of the season.

With the transfer window open and the Red Devils holding a bloated, unbalanced squad, speculation is rife over potential incomings and outgoings.

January arrivals currently look unlikely but some United players have been speaking to the club about potential temporary exits.

Henderson is among those seeking a loan, having ended last term as first-choice goalkeeper only for a coronavirus-impacted pre-season to see David De Gea step up and prove his quality.

“Well, I told him that I would like him to stay because he is a fantastic goalkeeper,” interim boss Rangnick said of the England international, who missed Monday’s FA Cup win against Aston Villa through illness.

“In training yesterday he had a couple of fantastic saves. I really like to have him on board as one of three top goalkeepers that we have.

“I can fully understand that he wants to play because he’s in an age where as a goalkeeper you should regularly play.

“But on the other hand we’re still in three competitions and therefore we need the two and three goalkeepers we have right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQf1W_0dljcmL400
Dean Henderson and David De Gea have been fighting for the number one spot (Richard Heathcote/PA) (PA Archive)

“I’ve told him that but, as I said, I can also on the other hand understand his desire to get regular game-time as a number one elsewhere in the Premier League.”

Henderson has only made two appearances this season and may feel his World Cup dreams are slipping away, having been forced to withdraw from the Euro 2020 squad through injury.

Van De Beek’s hopes of making Holland’s squad for Qatar are also waning having struggled for games since his highly-anticipated switch from Ajax.

The 24-year-old has only made four Premier League starts since joining for an initial 39 million euros (£34.1million) in 2020 and wants to get minutes under his belt.

“It’s the same situation as it is with Dean,” Rangnick said. “I’m glad to have him in the squad.

“He came on in the last 15, 20 minutes against Villa in the cup game and he did well.

“He’s always performing on a high level in training. I had a conversation with him two weeks ago after training exactly about that and I told him that I would advise him to stay until the end of the season.

“Then of course with the World Cup coming up in the winter, he wants to play for his country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRIJk_0dljcmL400
Donny Van De Beek has not made the impact he would have liked at United (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“(Holland manager) Louis Van Gaal obviously told him that in order to be a regular starter in the World Cup he needs to regularly play for his team.

“Again, I can understand his wish and desire to play. On the other hand, we have a lot of competition in our squad exactly in those positions.”

Van De Beek came off the bench in Monday’s fortuitous 1-0 cup win against Villa and may well find himself among the substitutes when the sides face each other in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

United were without Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones for the third-round tie but Rangnick expects the quartet to be available for the trip to Villa Park.

“I think they will be available,” said the German, who will be without suspended Luke Shaw and Scot McTominay.

“They only trained yesterday for the first time – Cristiano yesterday, Harry I think the day before yesterday.

“We have to wait for the final training session this afternoon but as it seems right now they should be available.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

Donny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Dean Henderson
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Donny Van De Beek
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Louis Van Gaal
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Manchester United#The Premier League#Ajax
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Ralf Rangnick makes u-turn on Jesse Lingard's future, with the star now STAYING at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is now set to stay at Manchester United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick changing his mind on the player. The 29-year-old has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford for months, as his playing time has rapidly diminished. Lingard left the club last January to join up with West Ham United on loan but was kept around in the United squad this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo: Ralf Rangnick stands by decision to replace Manchester United striker at Brentford

Ralf Rangnick stood by his decision to substitute Cristiano Ronaldo despite the striker’s angry reaction during Manchester United’s 3-1 win at Brentford.Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford boosted Manchester United’s top-four ambitions.But the spotlight was once again on Ronaldo, who was far from impressed when his number came up with 20 minutes left.The striker trudged off slowly before hurling his coat to the floor as he sat down muttering “why?”.However, United interim boss Rangnick said: “He was asking ‘why me’?. But I told him I take the decisions in the interest of the team.“We were 2-0 up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle contact Manchester United over Jesse Lingard loan deal

Newcastle have approached Manchester United about a loan deal for Jesse Lingard the PA news agency understands.The struggling Magpies have already spent around £37million this month thanks to their new owners, who are backed by the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.Kieran Trippier has arrived from Atletico Madrid and striker Chris Wood joined from fellow relegation fighters Burnley, but Eddie Howe’s side are still looking to do January transfer business.Lingard is among those in Newcastle’s crosshairs, with the St James’ Park club making an approach about a loan deal for the England international.The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy