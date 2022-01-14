ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers need balanced attack if they want to get over the hump

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a million times, “The Green Bay Packers only have two Super Bowl victories in three plus decades of Hall of Fame quarterback play by Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.” This sentiment has sparked a plethora of arguments between fan bases and is seemingly...

kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Need tickets to the Packers-49ers game? Here’s where to get a pair for free

GREEN BAY — It’s, Ticket Tuesday, where Green Bay Packers’ fans can enter to win tickets through the Packers Everywhere 24-hour Flash Ticket Contest, which will be run through the Packers Everywhere Twitter account, @PackEverywhere. To enter the contest, fans should keep an eye on the Twitter...
FanSided

49ers get great injury news heading into playoff matchup vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers got a great bit of injury news prior to their playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers. After the San Francisco 49ers were able to take care of business on the road against Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys as they got a solid win to get their run in the NFL Playoffs started, the 49ers were also able to get some pretty good news before facing the Green Bay Packers.
FanSided

Packers injuries aren’t going away, even after first-round bye

The Green Bay Packers are dealing with some injuries to important players heading into the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. The Green Bay Packers had the best record in the entire NFL this season, earning themselves the top seed in the NFC and a bye in the Wild Card Round. Even with the week off, the Packers are still dealing with injuries to some important players on offense.
The Spun

Packers Wide Receiver Appears To Miss Practice Again

Aaron Rodgers may be without one of his weapons in the passing game on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers are finalizing preparations for Saturday’s Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. However, there appears to be some concern about a key offensive player for the Packers. Marquez Valdes-Scantling missed...
FanSided

49ers have owned Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs

Despite plenty of regular-season success, Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been able to beat the 49ers in postseason action over his otherwise storied career. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once his career comes to a close, and he’ll probably wind up in the top 10 of all those Greatest Quarterbacks of All Time lists, too.
FanSided

Could the Atlanta Falcons sign Davante Adams this off-season?

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers rejoined the Green Bay Packers for at least one more run at a Super Bowl. Adams is arguably the best receiver in the league and set to hit free agency in the off-season. While it makes sense on paper, Adams shouldn’t be at the top of the Atlanta Falcons off-season target list.
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Says This Divisional Round Outcome is His ‘Lock of the Week’

Colin Cowherd: “I can’t see Aaron Rodgers losing this weekend… Aaron has spent the last six months needling the Packers front office, vaccines, politicians, the media, and there are going to be a lot of people trying to take a lot of hacks at Aaron if he loses. He’s 0-3 against San Francisco but I can’t see it. At home, off a bye, Garoppolo’s not healthy, Nick Bosa might not be, Fred Warner is limping, and Green Bay is finally healthy. I cannot envision Monday’s show after Aaron loses Saturday night. I can see Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase going crazy town and pulling off a win. I can see Stafford and the Rams winning – if Tristan Wirfs is hurt, Tom faces pressure, and Stafford has been a great second-half quarterback with OBJ, the run game, and with Cooper Kupp. I can see Buffalo outdueling Kansas City in a wild shootout with a turnover late in the game… But I cannot see Aaron going 0-4 after all that drama, people looking to take hacks at him, and he loses to Jimmy Garoppolo at home? I can’t see it. That is my LOCK of the week.” (Full Video Above)
