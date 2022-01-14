Packers need balanced attack if they want to get over the hump

Colin Cowherd: “I can’t see Aaron Rodgers losing this weekend… Aaron has spent the last six months needling the Packers front office, vaccines, politicians, the media, and there are going to be a lot of people trying to take a lot of hacks at Aaron if he loses. He’s 0-3 against San Francisco but I can’t see it. At home, off a bye, Garoppolo’s not healthy, Nick Bosa might not be, Fred Warner is limping, and Green Bay is finally healthy. I cannot envision Monday’s show after Aaron loses Saturday night. I can see Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase going crazy town and pulling off a win. I can see Stafford and the Rams winning – if Tristan Wirfs is hurt, Tom faces pressure, and Stafford has been a great second-half quarterback with OBJ, the run game, and with Cooper Kupp. I can see Buffalo outdueling Kansas City in a wild shootout with a turnover late in the game… But I cannot see Aaron going 0-4 after all that drama, people looking to take hacks at him, and he loses to Jimmy Garoppolo at home? I can’t see it. That is my LOCK of the week.” (Full Video Above)

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO