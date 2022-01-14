ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Read this before you shovel snow

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShoveling snow is a job for an athlete, even though people tend to think it is a routine activity that anyone can do. In fact, shoveling snow takes a huge toll on the heart and back. One shovel of wet snow weighs 16 pounds. If you shovel 12 loads a minute,...

royalexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q 96.1

A Piece Of Rope On Your Snow Shovel Might Just Save Your Back

I won't lie, at this point in my life, I have to do very little shoveling. Not that it's been a life goal of mine or anything. At our old house, the driveway wasn't too big, and I thought I'd leveled up adulting-wise when we got our first snowblower. At our current house, we have a plow guy because of the size of our driveway. I never thought a plow guy was a big deal... Until the first time I didn't have to shovel.
MAINE STATE
WFXR

How to prevent a heart attack while shoveling snow

(WFXR) — The winter season means snow, ice and cold weather. While the snow may create winter wonderlands, it can also leave behind the chore of shoveling. These colder months can have an impact on your health. Those who don’t take precautions could experience hypothermia, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). The AHA says […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cbs2iowa.com

Stretch to avoid strain, injuries while shoveling snow

For many people, clearing your driveways and sidewalks after all the recent snowfall may require some time with the heating pad or a dose of ibuprofen. But there are ways to get through snow removal without getting laid up. Local medical experts say the best way to approach things is...
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Colorado State
belmarrahealth.com

Why You Might Want to Think Twice about Shoveling That Snow

Shoveling snow can be a necessary activity for those residing in the cold. But don’t let a picture-perfect coating of snow fool you: it can be deadly. A common component of life in many parts of the continent, shoveling snow can lead to heart attacks or sudden cardiac arrest in people with heart conditions, as well as those unaware they have heart disease.
HEART DISEASE
clevelandclinic.org

Use Caution When Shoveling Snow

CLEVELAND – Many of us are dealing with several inches of snow today. So, what’s the safest way to remove the white stuff from your driveway?. Cleveland Clinic’s Donald Ford, MD, said it’s important to remember that shoveling snow is a strenuous workout. “We have to...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Relievers#Back Pain#Pain Medications#Pain Medicine#Dna#Americans#The Denver Post
TODAY.com

Sore from shoveling snow? These 5 stretches will soothe aching muscles

It’s that time of year: Our snow boots and shovel have a permanent home propped by the door, on the ready to help us dig out from a winter storm. It may be a common task added to our to-do list during the winter months, but it’s important to remember that shoveling snow is a full-body workout. It requires leg strength, arm strength and core stability — and engages muscles that we may not have worked in awhile.
WORKOUTS
royalexaminer.com

Is your knee pain coming from your back?

The bad pain in your knee could be telling you something. It could be telling you that you have a bad back. These are two parts of the body that may seem totally unrelated, but they are not. The lower back has all sorts of nerves that control muscles around the knees. When these nerves in the back misfire, they can cause pain in the knee.
HEALTH
Reporter

Reading tracks in the snow

For us outdoorsy types, one of the benefits of a snowfall like the one we had early on Friday is that it gives us the chance to get outside and see what our wildlife neighbors have been up to. We do this simply by reading their tracks in the snow....
READING, PA
MIX 106

Is It Safe For Boiseans To Put Their Snow Shovels Away?

Let's be real for a moment -- we've all pondered if 'Snowmageddon: Part II' was going to be a thing. Whether it's your four-wheeling plow or the snow shovel that you chunk into the garage every morning, we want to know when it's time for us to put the snow gear away. We sought out data from the experts to help us decipher if it's safe to put the shovel back in the shed. Based on their predictions, we'll let you decide whether or not we're done with snow for the season!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF

Snow shoveling is more strenuous than you might think

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The chief of cardiology at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital says some people should not shovel snow. Dr. Christopher Allen says after only two minutes, it raises the heart rate and blood pressure beyond that of regular exercise. “If you’re...
WHEELING, WV
Mental_Floss

The Key to Hassle-Free Snow Shoveling Is in Your Kitchen

While little kids look forward to an upcoming snow day with unfettered excitement, anyone old enough to wield a shovel may dread having to clear the sidewalks (which you could be legally required to do). You can embrace your inner child and try rolling the snow instead of shoveling it, but the efficacy of that hack depends on the texture of the snow: If it’s too crumbly to make a good snowball, it’s probably too crumbly to roll off your walkways.
LIFESTYLE
renfrewtoday.ca

Those with COVID should avoid shovelling snow

Heavy snowfalls are traditionally cause for heart attacks in persons not accustomed to exertion, but to the list of the vulnerable we can add those who are recovering from a bout of COVID-19, according to Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health with the RCDHU. Monday’s snowfall may well...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WALA-TV FOX10

‘Exhausted’ kid shoveling snow goes viral

TORONTO (CTV News) - A 9-year-old from Toronto has become an internet sensation from being fed up wih shoveling snow. Carter Trozzolo’s appearance on the news shoveling snow on Monday night went viral and seems to have struck a chord with many. In the clip, Carter is seen shoveling...
KIDS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: More Dangerous Wind Chill Early Thursday, Light Snow Friday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued another widespread wind chill advisory for Minnesota. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the advisory will be in effect through noon Thursday, and will be reissued in the overnight hours and go through noon Friday. It could feel like minus 30 to minus 40 degrees at times. Frostbite can attack exposed skin in less than 20 minutes in these conditions. (credit: CBS) The Twin Cities will have a high of 2 degrees Thursday, with pretty much the entire state in the same frozen boat. It will be even colder in western and northwestern Minnesota. O’Connor says a quick-moving system will drop light snow across the state beginning Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. It will reach the metro by about dinnertime. Snow totals will only range between a dusting in southern Minnesota, and over 2 inches in the Arrowhead. Temperatures will warm into the teens Friday through Monday, with more snow chances Sunday and Monday. We’ll dive back into single-digit highs next Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Dangerous Subzero Temps, Lake Effect Snow In Some Areas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerously cold tonight with lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero. Some spots may experience wind chills as cold as -15 to -20 degrees. Lake effect snow is likely tonight in parts of northwest Indiana. Porter County and La Porte County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until Thursday evening due to the chance of 3 to 6 inches of snowfall. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Sunny, breezy, and cold Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens. A northwest wind, gusting to 25 miles per hour, will make it feel like the single digits in the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-20s on Friday. Not as windy, but wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Scattered light snow chances are in the forecast this weekend through early next week. Highs will be in the 20s starting Friday through the middle of next week. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low of 6°. Wind chills below zero. THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, and cold. High of 17°. Wind chills in the single digits. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 25. Wind chills in the teens.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Slick Roads Possible Through Wednesday Evening

DENVER (CBS4) – Wintry weather has quickly returned to Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday with unusual freezing drizzle in the morning and a chance for light snow later in the day. Temperatures will also remain below freezing all day. (source: CBS) It’s a First Alert Weather Day because of the possibility of slick and icy conditions on roads, sidewalks, and driveways. Bridges and overpasses will be especially susceptible to ice especially early in the day on Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and most of northeastern Colorado though 8pm Wednesday largely because it’s somewhat rare to get accumulating...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy