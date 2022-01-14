ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Early Signs That The Fundamentals Are Still Strong For Nokia In 2022

By George Theodosi
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week Nokia (NOK) announced they would exceed Q4 guidance when they report full year results early in February. Nokia also gave a quick and short summary of their outlook for 2022 which included an 11%-13.5% operating margin. Management claim this number is adjusted based on management's expectation for cost inflation...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Bitcoin: The Bull And Bear Thesis

Bitcoin continues to trade in a range, and both bulls and bears have compelling arguments. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to trade in a tight range, giving both bulls and bears plenty of time to build their cases. For the bulls, fundamentals are still strong in terms of users and network activity....
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Darling: Our Long-Term Growth Story Remains Intact

Recent stock price weakness, leaves us room to reiterate our positive long story. After many months since our last update, we decided to review our investment thesis on Darling Ingredients (DAR). We have provided top-notch articles and an incredible equity story on Darling before (stock price performance up more than 200% since our initial Buy rating).
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pekka Lundmark
Seeking Alpha

Emergent BioSolutions rises on upgrade by Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS +3.7%) is rising following an upgrade by Benchmark to Buy from Hold with a $77 price target, which represents 60% appreciation from the current share price. Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target to $55 from $50. Benchmark analyst Robert Wasserman cites what he views as an...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Data Update 2 For 2022: U.S. Stocks Kept Winning In 2021, But...

Foreign markets had a mixed year. Leading into 2021, the big questions facing investors were about how quickly economies would recover from COVID, with the assumption that the virus would fade during the year and the pressures that the resulting growth would put on inflation. In a post at the start of 2021, I argued that while stocks entered the year at elevated levels, especially on historic metrics (such as PE ratios), they were priced to deliver reasonable returns, relative to very low risk-free rates (with the treasury bond rate at 0.93% at the start of 2021). At the start of 2022, it feels like Groundhog Day, with the same questions about economic growth and inflation looming for the year, and the same judgment about stocks, i.e., that they look expensive. In this post, I will begin with a historical assessment of stock returns in the recent past, then move on to evaluate the returns that investors can expect to make, given how they are priced at the start of 2022, and end with a do-it-yourself valuation of the index right now.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nokia#Inflation#Car Manufacturing#Fy22#Fed#Ecb#Treasury#Wacc#Covid
Seeking Alpha

JPMorgan Chase Makes The Move To The Digital Future

JPMorgan has dedicated itself to the future as it ups spending for technology in the future, technology to take on the explosion brought on by FinTech. On Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced record profits for 2021, but investors were disappointed by the fourth-quarter results. It seems as if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q1 2022: Hike Rates And Carry On

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Neuberger Berman is not providing this material in a fiduciary capacity and has a financial interest in the sale of its products and services. Neuberger Berman, as well as its employees, does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your accountant, tax adviser and/or attorney for advice concerning your particular circumstances. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Seeking Alpha

Tekla Healthcare Investors: Understanding The Mechanics Of Its 8.5% Yield

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed end fund (CEF) that currently sports an 8.5% current yield. Over the weekend, I read with great interest an article purportedly tailor made for retirees searching for yield. The article suggested that Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH), with its roughly 8.5% current yield, was a fantastic closed end fund (CEF) and well suited for retirees. Although I don't have any objections or strong opinions per se regarding the quality of the underlying stocks contained within this closed end fund, I just want to provide some additional clarity on the mechanics of how this 8.5% yield is achieved.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Trouble For Technology

It has been a rough start for the NASDAQ and technology so far in 2022. It's been a rough start for the tech heavy NASDAQ in 2022. The media fan favorite benchmark has been on fire in recent years. After gaining over 40% in 2020 despite the outbreak of the COVID crisis, the NASDAQ tacked on another 20% in 2021. And the index was no slouch in the late 2010s, having advanced by more than 65% from 2017 to 2019. So while the New Year is still very young, it is still notable that the NASDAQ Composite Index is off by nearly 5% so far in 2022. Is this stumble out of the gates a fleeting breather, or is it an early sign of what may come for the rest of 2022?
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Novartis downgraded at Morgan Stanley on near-term concerns

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) ADRs are trading flat in the pre-market after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on the Swiss Pharma giant to Equal Weight from Overweight, noting a lack of catalysts and execution concerns in the near term. “With limited catalysts in 1H22 and our FY22e earnings estimates in line with...
MARKETS
101 WIXX

Nokia to exceed 2021 guidance

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia on Tuesday said it expected to exceed its 2021 earnings guidance. The company said for 2022 it expected a comparable operating margin of 11% to 13.5%. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Supermarket News

Strong December sales give Costco early Q2 boost

Costco Wholesale got off to a strong start in its fiscal 2022 second quarter with double-digit net and comparable sales growth in December. For the five weeks ended Dec. 28, net sales rose 16.2% to $122.24 billion from $19.14 billion a year earlier, when sales grew 12.3%, Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco reported yesterday after the market close.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Where Will FuelCell Stock Be In 5 Years? Assuming Better Project Management, It May Succeed

Questions have been raised regarding FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) multiple project delays as it reflects poorly on the management's capability. This article was prepared by Jenny.T in collaboration with JR Research. Investment Thesis. FuelCell Energy's (FCEL) delays continue as several key projects have yet to achieve commercial operations. The company's backlog...
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

LendingClub Is Well Positioned For A 2-3x Jump Within 3 Years

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome LBMF Invest as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more ». I expect LendingClub (NYSE:LC)...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy