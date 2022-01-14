ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
270 health experts to Spotify: Joe Rogan's Covid misinformation is 'a sociological issue of devastating proportions'

By Megan Sauer, @meggsauer
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of professors, scientists, doctors and health care workers called out Spotify this week, accusing the streamer's most popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, of spreading Covid misinformation. In an open letter addressed to Spotify, 270 science and health professionals said the podcast was "broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the...

Comments / 98

GuestofGuest
6d ago

Y’all should THANK Rogan for providing platforms for doctors and scientists who are not persuaded with monetary incentives by pharmaceutical companies!

Reply
48
Carl Nulsen
4d ago

The medical expert who was on was a researcher on the actual item under discussion and the 270 experts have nothing todo with vaccine research. Why should we listen to them and not the actual guy involved in the original research?

Reply
13
N. Curbo
6d ago

Go Joe Rogan, this fake narrative they are perpetuating us showing holes. Keep up the truth. They can’t continue to cover lies with more lies. It’s slowly coming unraveled.

Reply
25
The Independent

‘No academic credibility’: Experts debunk mass psychosis Covid theory floated by doctor on Joe Rogan podcast

Psychology experts have explained that there is “no evidence whatsoever” to show that a theory aired on Joe Rogan’s podcast about people believing in mainstream ideas around Covid is true. Jay Van Bavel, an assistant professor of psychology at New York University, was among many professors of psychology and neurological science to debunk a concept called “mass formation psychosis”.“To my knowledge, there’s no evidence whatsoever for this concept,” he told The Associated Press on Saturday. Dr Robert Malone, a virologist and immunologist who claims to have created the mRNA technology behind Covid vaccines (other scientists say hundreds contributed significant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Hundreds Of Doctors Sign Open Letter Asking Spotify To Address “Mass Misinformation Events,” Take Aim At Joe Rogan’s Show

A group of 270 scientists, professors, doctors and healthcare workers wrote an open letter to Spotify recently expressing concern about “false and societally harmful assertions” on its most popular program, The Joe Rogan Experience. The letter, which Rolling Stone first reported on, asks the music streamer to “establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.” The doctors’ group takes issue with what it calls Rogan’s penchant for “broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.” Specifically, the group calls out “a highly controversial episode featuring guest Dr. Robert Malone (#1757). The episode has been criticized for promoting baseless conspiracy...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

YouTube takes down antivaxx Joe Rogan interview which likened vaccines to mass psychosis

YouTube has removed a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience in which the podcast host was talking to Dr Robert Malone – a physician with a history of controversial statements related to Covid-19. The episode in question, No 1757, was uploaded to Spotify on New Year's Eve, as Mr Rogan has an exclusive deal with the streaming service. While Mr Rogan no longer uploads full shows to YouTube, several third-party channels have taken it upon themselves to post the episodes that would otherwise only be available on Spotify. While a number of recent JRE episodes remain on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

270 Doctors, Scientists Call Out Joe Rogan’s COVID Misinformation

A group of 270 scientists, doctors, health care workers and professors have signed an open letter slamming Joe Rogan for amplifying misleading claims about the coronavirus pandemic on his wildly popular “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify. The group, in the letter released this week, called on Spotify...
SCIENCE
inputmag.com

Doctors are begging Spotify to do something about Joe Rogan's BS

Joe Rogan, we regret to inform you, is going to keep on Joe Rogan-ing. There’s really nothing to do about it at this point apart from wholesale ignoring everything that comes out of his thumb-shaped head. Unfortunately, doing that apparently still puts you in the minority of people at the moment; The Joe Rogan Experience remains undisputedly the most popular podcast in the world, with its Spotify-exclusive episodes reaching approximately 11 million listeners per episode.
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Doctors and scientists slam Joe Rogan's 'misleading and false' COVID-19 claims, call for Spotify to take action

Almost 300 scientists and medical professionals are calling for Spotify to take action against COVID-19 misinformation spread on podcasts such as The Joe Rogan Experience. A new open letter to Spotify signed by 270 experts including medical professionals and scientists accused Joe Rogan, who hosts the platform's most popular podcast, of having a "concerning history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic." The letter urges Spotify to take action via a clear misinformation policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Joe Rogan admits broadcaster Josh Zepps made him ‘look dumb’ during vaccine debate

Joe Rogan has admitted he was made to “look dumb” by ABC broadcaster Josh Zepps during a debate about the effects of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.Rogan has come under fire for the past two years for inviting several vaccine sceptics onto his show, where he allows them to air unsubstantiated or disproven theories about Covid-19. This week, an open letter signed by 270 scientists demanded that Spotify address the misinformation shared on Rogan’s show. However, in this week’s episode, Rogan was left somewhat speechless after Zepps was able to point out he was incorrect in his claims about the...
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Hundreds of Doctors Demand Spotify Implement a Covid-19 ‘Misinformation Policy’ Due to Joe Rogan’s Podcast

Two hundred and seventy “scientists, medical professionals, professors, and science communicators” are requesting Spotify add a misinformation policy for its platform due to Joe Rogan’s massively popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). The “Open Letter to Spotify” calling for action against Rogan came as a result...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘A Menace to Public Health’: Doctors Demand Spotify Puts an End to Covid Lies on ‘Joe Rogan Experience’

As an infectious disease epidemiologist and research fellow at Boston’s Children’s Hospital who debunks health misinformation on Instagram —where she has more than 380,000 followers — Jessica Malaty Rivera regularly receives tips from her followers about viral content to debunk. A few weeks ago, her followers started sending her a link to an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the most popular podcast in the world. The episode was an interview with Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist who touts himself as one of the architects of mRNA technology. Rivera was familiar with Rogan, as well as Malone. She knew that Malone...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Why has the UK fallen for the cult of Joe Rogan?

There’s something idiosyncratically American about Joe Rogan. Maybe it’s his frat-boyish persona. His passions for hunting and extreme sports. Perhaps, most of all, Joe Rogan embodies some whimsical notion of the American Dream: a college dropout turned stand-up comedian, who worked his way up to become one of the world’s media titans. His podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, was licensed to Spotify in 2020, in a deal reportedly worth $100m. Last year, it was Spotify’s most-streamed podcast globally, in the US and the UK. Rogan is, anyone would have to admit, quite the big deal.And yet, he is a polarising...
CELEBRITIES

