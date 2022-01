Real estate visionary, President & CEO at ABI Multifamily, and Co-founder of Neighborhood Ventures real estate crowdfunding company. I’ve worked in commercial real estate my entire 30-year-plus career, and I believe this industry has seen a huge change in the past three years. Until recently, the people primarily buying and selling commercial real estate properties were what I call the “country club crowd” — wealthy individuals who made their fortunes investing in projects, selling for a profit, then repeating. But today, a number of factors seem to have drawn the interest of investors of all ages.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO