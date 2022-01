Great bands push themselves when given the opportunity, and Devil Met Contention have definitely done that with their new 10-minute epic sci-fi video for “Neon.” The song comes from their “Wait” EP, but the star of the show here is the Ehson Rad-directed video starring K. Eliot Smith. The visual features an astronaut that has crash landed and must find his way, soundtracked by the single. The song was already fairly dramatic sounding, but when paired with the clip, the whole project takes on a new dimension. “Neon” is truly a work of art, and you can check out the video below:

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO