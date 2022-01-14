ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Samuel Kim, Brave Entertainment Settle Dispute Over K-pop Idol's Contract

By Alexandria Kim
epicstream.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel Kim first filed a legal complaint against Brave Entertainment in 2019. Samuel Kim and his former agency, Brave Entertainment, formally reached an agreement following their years-long legal battle. In 2019, Samuel Kim expressed his desire to promote as an independent artist. It means that he wanted to do...

epicstream.com

Comments / 1

Related
thebrag.com

K-pop star Samuel has reached an arrangement with his former agency

After a legal battle over his contract, K-pop star Samuel has clarified that he has reached an arrangement with Brave Entertainment. After a lengthy battle over his contract, K-pop star Samuel has clarified that he’s reached an arrangement with his former agency, Brave Entertainment. “In November, we expressed regret...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Pop Idol#New Instagram Post
hotnewhiphop.com

"Madea" Actress & Hip Hop Producer Among 19 Named In PPP Fraud Indictments: Report

The government continues to crack down on Payment Protection Program fraud and in Georgia, 19 entertainers and CEOs have reportedly been named in a new indictment. We've continued to report on artists, sports stars, and popular public figures who have found themselves on the wrong side of Uncle Sam after they have stood accused of defrauding the government into the millions.
ATLANTA, GA
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Griselda’ First Look: Sofia Vergara Becomes Cocaine Queen in Netflix Series

Colombian cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco is getting the Netflix treatment, courtesy of Sofia Vergara. The “Modern Family” alum stars in and executive produces the limited series “Griselda,” helmed by “Narcos” showrunner Eric Newman under his overall deal with the streaming platform. See Vergara’s transformation into Blanco above, in a first look at Netflix’s “Griselda.” Per the official series description, “Griselda” is “inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Amid Real Housewives Controversy, Mary Crosby's Estranged Parents Break Silence With Some Wild Claims

Mary Cosby has headlined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for two seasons now. But she might not be asked back for a third after skipping the latest reunion taping. According to franchise EP and reunion host Andy Cohen, her absence was due to her not feeling the “gratitude” amidst the racial controversy and fan backlash surrounding her. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Cosby's estranged parents that have broken their silence with some pretty wild claims regarding their reality star offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Hollywood Reporter

Julia Roberts and George Clooney Rom-Com ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Halts Production Due to COVID-19

Rising COVID-19 cases have led to the production shutdown of Universal’s Julia Roberts and George Clooney rom-com Ticket to Paradise. The movie was filming in Queensland, Australia. The country, much like the rest of the world, is currently experiencing record-high levels of COVID infection and deaths amid the spread of the omicron variant. The Daily Mail was the first to report the temporary shutdown, which THR has confirmed, saying that the movie had only two weeks left in filming. (THR has not confirmed the production timeline.) Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever also star in the film, which features Roberts and Clooney as a divorced couple who come together to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the mistake they once made. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again helmer Ol Parker is directing. Universal has dated the movie for Sept. 30, 2022. Omicron continues to upend the industry, with Hollywood events like the Palm Springs Film Festival and the Sundance Film Festival delaying or moving online, while awards shows like the PGAs and the Critics Choice Awards are postponing ceremonies.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WEi Kim Yo Han Reveals Struggles As An Idol/Actor

WEi Kim Yo Han recently released his new album, Illusion. WEi Kim Yo Han became in demand in both the music and acting industries after appearing on Produce X 101. Before his debut with WEi, Kim Yo Han had already turned people's heads as a national taekwondo athlete. He went on to pursue a different career by participating in the Mnet's Produce X 101. Although he only had three months of training, he ranked first and became the center of the project boy group, X1.
WORLD
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Seemingly Responds To Wack 100's "Twerking" Comments

Bobby Shmurda has been having the best time of his life since getting out of prison last year, dancing it up with his friends and exhibiting child-like, carefree energy during public appearances. The New York rapper has been enjoying himself as he gets re-acclimated to the music industry but, unfortunately, many of his critics have taken aim at the rapper's dance moves, which are often discredited as "twerking," in an attempt to bring down his energy. Thankfully, Bobby doesn't seem to care about what anyone thinks.
MUSIC
Deadline

Carlo Mendez Replaces Alvaro Orlando In ‘The Legend Of Jack And Diane’; Wendie Malick To Star In Musical ‘Mother Of All Shows’

EXCLUSIVE: Carlo Mendez (Parks and Recreation, 90210) will take over Alvaro Orlando’s role in the indie The Legend of Jack and Diane, following Orlando’s departure due to a scheduling conflict. He joins a cast led by Tom Sizemore, which also includes Robert LaSardo, David Timlinson and newcomer Lydia Zelmac, with production currently underway in and around the Los Angeles area. The film directed by Bruce Bellochi is a revenge thriller, which takes its name from John Mellencamp’s classic song “Jack & Diane.” It centers, of course, on Jack (Tomlinson) and Diane (Zelmac), who decide to leave Indiana for a new life in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
realitytitbit.com

Who are Tyran Moore's parents as he stars on Growing Up Hip Hop?

Growing Up Hip Hop is back in 2022 with a brand new series. Season 7 kicked off from January 6th 2022 and everyone’s favourite cast members including Angela Simmons, Jojo, Tahira “Tee Tee” Francis, Egypt Criss and co are all back for another show. Tyran Moore has...
TV & VIDEOS
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Wore Sky-High Platforms with a Bohemian Maxi Skirt

J.Lo wore a statement skirt with some even louder-statement heels while spending quality time with her kids over the long weekend. Lopez was spotted in Bel-Air with her twins, Max and Emme Muñiz, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. For the occasion, she wore a black turtleneck sweater, matching black laced heels, and a white flared button-down maxi skirt with a knee-high slit. She paired the ensemble with a black Coach bag featuring the brand's signature Horse and Carriage hardware, and added a polished finish with her hair in a tight bun.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy