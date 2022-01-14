ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacy Focus Podcast: Psychedelic Pharmacy - Episode 3

pharmacytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonel Dallas Hack discussed the development of a novel derivative of psilocybin for the treatment of...

www.pharmacytimes.com

pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Geographic Tongue

Treatment for geographic tongue includes OTC pay relievers, mouth rinses with anesthetics, antihistamines, corticosteroids, and vitamin B supplements. Geographic tongue is an inflammatory but harmless condition affecting the surface of the tongue. The tongue is normally covered with tiny, pinkish-white bumps (papillae), which are short, fine, hairlike projections. With geographic...
HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

Symptoms of Kidney Failure

Loss of appetite, vomiting, and nausea. Abnormally dark or cola-colored urine (tea-colored). Swelling in the ankles, feet, face, hands, lower back, and abdomen (fluid retention). Thirstiness (polydipsia), insomnia(lack of sleep), skin rash, itching. Confusion or irritability. Dry skin with age spots; sometimes there is an unexplained fever with chills; high...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

The One Tip Doctors Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Whether you’re experiencing hair loss or instantly regretting your new haircut and want it back to a longer length, we’ve all been there. Sometimes nothing can be more frustrating than growing your hair out and awaiting results. We reached out to dermatologists, trichologists and nutritionists about a trusted way to stimulate hair growth and found one that so many agreed upon— maintaining a healthy and consistent diet.
HAIR CARE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
asapland.com

Symptoms of Blockage of The Arteries of the Foot

If you are suffering from any of the following symptoms, then there is a high chance that you are experiencing blockage of the arteries in your foot:. – Sharp pain or cramping in the foot, especially when walking. – Numbness or tingling in the foot. – Coldness in the toes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

