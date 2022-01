Machine Learning is a branch of Artificial intelligence that deals with the study of computational algorithms and statistical models to perform tasks through patterns and interference instead of explicit tasks. Machine Learning comprises of supervised learning where we know the target or past answer and unsupervised learning where there are no targets. In supervised learning, we aim at predicting values based on past data (target) hence; the dataset with which we work comes with a column, which contains the values, which we are trying to predict, is the target column. The other columns, which are going to be used to predict the target are called the features.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 12 DAYS AGO