‘Get prepared now’: NCDOT urges North Carolinians to brace for winter storm, avoid travel

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation urged residents to get prepared for an approaching winter storm Friday as icy conditions could make travel dangerous.

N.C. Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said NCDOT crews and contractors are working hard to get ready to prepare for the weekend storm, but said North Carolinians should prepare as well.

“Please make sure to plan ahead because this storm could impact travel around the state,” Boyette said.

State workers are using hundreds of trucks to apply brine to roads from the mountains to the coast to help prevent ice from forming on the roadway.

Road crews make preparations for the impending storm

NCDOT is also preparing crews with chainsaws and other tools to remove any downed trees.

Officials asked residents to stay off the roads even after the storm passes.

“NCDOT and contractor crews will do the best they can to clear roads as quickly as possible, but we ask everyone to be safe and stay patient,” said NCDOT Chief Operating Officer Beau Memory.

Officials said 133 transportation crews will use 288 trucks with as much as 125,000 gallons of brine to pre-treat about 2,000 lane miles in the Charlotte area. More than 200 workers will apply about 143,000 gallons in the Shelby area.

Timing it Out: When to expect snow, ice and rain in Charlotte this weekend

A spokesperson for the Charlotte Department of Transportation told Queen City News that crews will be pre-treating 1,200 miles of roads along with 155 bridges in culverts in the Queen City.

Queen City News Meteorologist Ted Phaeton said snow is likely to start overnight Saturday into Sunday. The wintry weather will approach Charlotte from the west around 6 a.m. and quickly transition over to sleet and freezing rain for areas along I-85.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

