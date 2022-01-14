ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Road rage: Man suspected of pointing gun at other driver on the freeway

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A Carlsbad man was jailed Thursday on suspicion of pointing a gun at another driver during a rolling road-rage confrontation, officials said.

The incident happened on Interstate 5 in Solana Beach, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Joseph Laiosa, 38, allegedly threatened the other driver with the firearm on the southbound side of the freeway about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, shortly after they got into an argument over lane positions on a Manchester Avenue on-ramp in Encinitas.

Laiosa remained at large until late Thursday morning, when sheriff’s deputies located him and notified CHP officers, who took him into custody, said Officer Hunter Gerber.

Laiosa was booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of illegally brandishing a weapon and possession of fentanyl.

