‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clint Arlis Dies at 34, Kaitlyn Bristowe & Bachelor Nation React

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClint Arlis, who was one of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s potential suitors on the 11th season of The Bachelorette, has died. He was 34. News of Arlis’ passing was posted by his sister, who wrote on Facebook, “It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend...

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 116

Erin Smith
6d ago

it's always sad to see someone so young pass away like that. It's so tragic my heart goes out to his family!

Reply(13)
38
Mikal Muhammad
6d ago

Reply(24)
27
Barbaraj Vail
6d ago

the sure a lot politicians and stars dying lately. and we all know that the ones first to get the shots and the boosters pay attention free America

Reply
12
