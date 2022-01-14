ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Don't Look Up' Soars to Become Netflix’s Second-Largest Film of All Time

No Film School
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe whole world is watching Don't Look Up on Netflix. As of writing this article, Adam McKay's Don't Look Up is in the Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix. The movie has been viewed for 321,520,000 hours by the general public since it debuted on Dec. 24, making...

nofilmschool.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t Look Up: four climate experts on the polarising disaster film

Rarely has a film been as divisive as Adam McKay’s climate satire Don’t Look Up. Although it has been watched by millions, and is already Netflix’s third most watched film ever, the response from critics was largely negative. Many found its story of scientists who discover an asteroid heading for Earth a clumsy allegory for the climate crisis, while others just found it boring. But many in the climate movement have praised the film, and audience reviews have been generally positive.
MOVIES
Space.com

Climate scientist and Netflix 'Don't Look Up' director talk comet metaphors and global warming (exclusive)

The creator of Netflix's popular satire-comedy movie "Don't Look Up" recently spoke with a climate scientist about how the movie contributes to the conversation about global warming. The interview, exclusively released to Space.com, is a 24-minute audio conversation between filmmaker Adam McKay and Kate Marvel, an associate research scientist at...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Mckay
The Spokesman-Review

Netflix’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ is a lesson in climate messaging

Director Adam McKay’s climate satire “Don’t Look Up” isn’t exactly subtle. The hair is big, the parody obvious, the targets as plentiful as the star-studded cast competing for space – and the planet is about to explode. The whole enterprise is a monument to anger and frustration, which may explain why environmental scientists have warmed to the film more than film critics. Whether through the missteps of the protagonists or those of the filmmaker, it also offers a valuable lesson on the all-too-real challenges of spreading the word about the need for urgent global action against climate change.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Bong Joon Ho Sets Next Movie at Warner Bros. With Robert Pattinson in Talks to Star

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who made awards history with his genre-bending thriller “Parasite,” is making his next feature film at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson, who will soon appear as the Caped Crusader in “The Batman,” is expected to star in the science-fiction story, an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7.” According to the book’s publisher St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The tale is about an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone,...
MOVIES
younghollywood.com

Our Favorite Celebrity Cameos In Netflix's 'Don’t Look Up'!

Adam McKay's Don't Look Up premiered on Netflix over the holidays, and not only is it an exciting movie, but it has one star-studded cast! Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play two unimpressive astronomers, Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky, who discover a comet that will destroy Earth. The duo then goes on a media tour to warn humankind... but nobody cares.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Notice#Ip
BGR.com

Netflix’s Don’t Look Up had a hilarious Easter egg that’s got people flipping out

Don't Miss: Tuesday's deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, $20 bed sheets, $189 AirPods Pro, more Don't Look Up, director Adam McKay's new star-studded Netflix movie that doubles as an allegory about climate change, quickly racked up some pretty staggering viewer figures. Between December 27 and January 2, for example, subscribers spent more than 152.2 million hours watching Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence portray astronomers warning about an imminent catastrophe. One reason the movie has garnered such a flood of coverage and interest has to do with the polarized reaction to it. Plenty of critics slammed the movie (which currently has a pretty...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

You’re allowed to hate Netflix’s Don’t Look Up and still believe in climate change

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: COVID tests, pillows, sheets, more Don't Look Up, director Adam McKay's star-studded feature film that offers an allegorical take on the climate crisis, only debuted on Netflix a little over a month ago. Yet its performance during that relatively brief window of time has been — well, nothing short of staggering. For the 7-day period ending January 2? Netflix said that the movie broke the streamer's all-time record for total viewership over a single week. The movie garnered more than 152.2 million hours of viewing during that week-long period. It's also...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Gina Rodriguez to Star in TV Adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ for Apple (Exclusive)

Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is getting the TV treatment. Sources say Apple has optioned the rights to develop a TV series based on the feature that secured the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for foreign-language film). Jane the Virgin grad Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. Sources say the Apple TV project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish. Almodovar will exec produce Women on the Verge...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Don't Look Up sets a new record for Netflix

Don't Look Up has broken a big record for Netflix, with the new movie bringing in the most viewing hours in a single week for a movie title. The disaster satire, which counts Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence among its star-studded cast, was released on the platform on Christmas Eve (December 24) last year.
TV & VIDEOS
nevadasportsnet.com

Film Friday: Thanks to star-studded cast, 'Don't Look Up' definitely worth a look

Every Friday, Nevada Sports Net's Jared Brosnan, a lover of film and television, will review one movie or show and give you his thoughts heading into the weekend. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep. Plot in 25 words or less: Two astronomers discover a giant...
MOVIES
Finger Lakes Times

WRITE ON: 'Don't Look Up,' a film about us

The recently released Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” could be the most troubling movie I’ve seen in recent memory. I watched it twice. It was even more bothersome on second viewing. At first, “Don’t Look Up” seems like comedic satire. But it is no comedy. Even...
MOVIES
headstuff.org

Don’t Look Up Film Review | A Star-Studded Dud

One of the more interesting movies of 2021 landed at the close of the year, and it is a movie which sums up the past two years perfectly. Netflix’s Don’t Look Up is a satirical, sci-fi comedy which on paper has all the ingredients to blow minds and engage millions. Starring Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett and (gulp!) Meryl Streep, not to mention the picture is written and directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short), you would think Don’t Look Up is a sure-fire smash. But you would be wrong, so very wrong.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Don’t Look Up’ Apparently Scores Biggest Weekly Viewership In Netflix Film History

Well, folks, Netflix has a new “biggest thing ever!” to talk about. Before last year, the biggest streaming platform on the planet was pretty hush-hush when it come to talking about viewership numbers for films and TV shows, often giving us nebulous charts and questionable stats. But now, every week, Netflix updates its Top 10 website, showcasing what is currently the biggest shows and TV series based on total hours viewed over a period of time (though to be fair, it’s not like it’s super transparent data, nor is it comparative to anything else; just a touting of its hits without mention of any flops). If for nothing else, it does mean Netflix is at least a bit more transparent than it was a year ago, and it also provides some proof to back up the claim that Adam McKay’s political satire, “Don’t Look Up,” is actually one of the biggest films in Netflix’s history.
TV SHOWS
Detroit News

'Don't Look Up' is already Netflix’s No. 3 most watched movie ever

The star-studded “Don’t Look Up” movie that debuted on Netflix on Christmas Eve is already the No. 3 most popular film of all time on the streaming service. In the apocalyptic drama-comedy, clocking in at 2 hours 18 minutes, two university astronomers discover that a comet is speeding toward Earth with enough girth to destroy the planet.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy