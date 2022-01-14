U.S. Army announces new program that pays recruits up to $50,000 in bonuses

The U.S. Army is looking for recruits to sign up for a six-year term, and is sweetening the deal by offering a $50,000 bonus to some recruits.

Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of Army Recruiting Command, told The Associated Press that the Army hoped the bonuses would help overcome what has been a challenging time for military recruiters.

“We are still living the implications of 2020 and the onset of COVID, when the school systems basically shut down,” Vereen said. “We lost a full class of young men and women that we didn’t have contact with, face-to-face.”

Not everyone would qualify for the maximum $50,000 bonus. The top bonus is meant to compete for recruits in the private sector for specific career paths, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

“This is an opportunity to entice folks to consider the Army,” said Brig. Gen. John Cushing in the statement. “We’ve taken a look at the critical (military occupational specialties) we need to fill in order to maintain the training bases, and that is where we place a lot of our emphasis.”

A combination of factors would determine which bonus a recruit would get. Among the factors are length of service, select occupations the Army needs quickly or finds difficult to fill, and if the recruit signs up for Army Ranger or Airborne forces school.

There are additional incentives for those who sign up for Airborne or Ranger schools.

A recruit can get an incentive between $2,000 to $9,000 if they are ready to ship out to basic training within 90 days.

