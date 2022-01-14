ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin will turn over his Apple iPhone in probe of movie set shooting

Macdaily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawyer for Alec Baldwin on Thursday said the actor would hand over his Apple iPhone as part of a probe into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the movie set of Western “Rust.”. Reuters:. Police in New...

macdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alec Baldwin sued for ‘defaming’ sister of slain US Marine by branding her an ‘insurrectionist’

The family of a US Marine killed during the American retreat from Afghanistan has sued Alec Baldwin for defaming the soldier’s sister by calling her an "insurrectionist". Roice McCollum, 22, whose brother Rylee was killed by a suicide bomb in Kabul on 26 August last year, filed a lawsuit in Wyoming on Monday along with other members of his family demanding $25m (£18.3m) in damages from the Hollywood star.The suit alleges that Mr Baldwin had earlier sent the family a $5,000 cheque as "a tribute to a fallen soldier", but that on 3 January he became "triggered" by a photo...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Amid Real Housewives Controversy, Mary Crosby's Estranged Parents Break Silence With Some Wild Claims

Mary Cosby has headlined the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for two seasons now. But she might not be asked back for a third after skipping the latest reunion taping. According to franchise EP and reunion host Andy Cohen, her absence was due to her not feeling the “gratitude” amidst the racial controversy and fan backlash surrounding her. In the latest turn of events, though, it's Cosby's estranged parents that have broken their silence with some pretty wild claims regarding their reality star offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Macdaily News

Apple iPhone: The No.1 smartphone in the world in Q421

Apple accounted for 22% of worldwide smartphone shipments in Q4 2021, thanks to strong demand for the iPhone 13. Samsung took second place, down from the top spot in Q3 2021, with a market share of 20%. Xiaomi maintained its third-place position with a 12% share. OPPO and vivo completed the top five with 9% and 8% shares respectively.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Macdaily News

Apple releases new firmware for 3rd generation AirPods

Apple today released a new 4C170 firmware update for the 3rd generation AirPods, an update from the prior 4C165 that was made available in December. Apple does not offer details on what’s included in new firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don’t know what improvements or bug fixes the new firmware brings.
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

Apple pushes iPhone users to iOS 15, iPad users to iPadOS 15

When Apple first unveiled iOS 15 and iPad OS 15, the company announced that the upgrade wouldn’t be compulsory for people who wanted to stay with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, respectively. The new operating systems would still be offered to compatible devices, but iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 would keep getting security updates for those who chose not to install the newer OS.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Macdaily News

Netflix hikes subscription prices in U.S. and Canada

Netflix is hiking the price of its monthly subscription plans in the U.S. and Canada. The new monthly rates will be effective immediately for new subscribers beginning on Friday. Existing subscribers see the price increases phased in over the coming weeks, depending on their billing cycle. Current subscribers will receive an email and in-app notification 30 days in advance of when the new subscription prices will take effect.
TV & VIDEOS
Macdaily News

Apple tightens verification for U.S. Education Store purchases

Apple has revamped their online U.S. Apple Store for Education to require student and education staff verification through the Unidays system. Apple has quietly revised how its Apple Education store works, with students, teachers, and other education workers now required to verify their status before ordering. For the US, and countries including the UK and France, education status must now be confirmed via the Unidays service.
EDUCATION
Macdaily News

Apple releases official trailer for Ben Stiller’s ‘Severance’ workplace thriller

Apple TV+ has unveiled a trailer and a premiere date for its highly anticipated new drama series “Severance,” from director and executive producer Ben Stiller (“DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story,” “Tropic Thunder,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”), and creator Dan Erickson, which will launch globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on February 18, 2022, followed by new weekly installments, each Friday during its nine-episode season.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Id#Crime#Western#Rust#Reuters#Santa Fe
Macdaily News

Kristin Huguet Quayle replaces Stella Low as Apple’s PR chief

Apple has a new PR chief. Longtime company spokesperson Kristin Huguet Quayle will replace Stella Low who joined Apple in May 2021 as the vice president of Communications. Before Apple, Low was Cisco’s communications chief. John Paczkowski for Buzzfeed News:. An Apple veteran, Quayle has been with the company...
BUSINESS
Macdaily News

Apple will now require employees to submit proof of COVID-19 booster shot or face frequent testing

Apple now requires store and corporate employees to get a COVID-19 booster shot or face frequent testing, according to an internal email seen by The Verge. Once an employee is eligible to get a booster shot, they will have four weeks to comply, otherwise, they will need to take frequent tests to enter a retail store, partner store, or Apple office starting on February 15th. Apple will require unvaccinated employees — or those who haven’t yet submitted proof of vaccination — to provide negative COVID-19 rapid antigen tests before entering the workplace beginning on January 24th, although it’s unclear whether this applies to both corporate and retail employees.
BUSINESS
Macdaily News

Google is building an AR headset, too

Google has recently begun ramping up work on an AR headset, internally codenamed Project Iris, that it hopes to ship in 2024, The Verge reports, citing “two people familiar with the project who requested anonymity to speak without the company’s permission.”. Alex Heath for The Verge:. Like forthcoming...
ELECTRONICS
Macdaily News

Apple TV+ releases trailer for ‘The Sky is Everywhere’

From director Josephine Decker, “The Sky Is Everywhere” premieres on Apple TV+ this Valentine’s Day weekend on February 11th. Tucked among the magical redwood trees of Northern California and surrounded by her grandmother’s gargantuan roses, 17-year-old Lennie Walker, a radiant musical prodigy, struggles with overwhelming grief following the sudden loss of her older sister, Bailey. When Joe Fontaine, the charismatic new guy at school, enters Lennie’s life, she’s drawn to him. But Lennie’s complicated relationship with her sister’s devastated boyfriend, Toby, starts to affect Lennie and Joe’s budding love. Through her vivid imagination and honest, conflicted heart, Lennie navigates first love and first loss to create a song of her own.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Celebrities
deseret.com

Los Angeles freight trains looting problem becomes worse

Freight trains on railroad tracks in the East Los Angeles hub have become a favorite target for thieves. Although busy hubs like this one often experience losses, the problem has worsened over the last year, according to The New York Times. CBS Journalist John Schreiber was able to get a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Being the Ricardos’ Scores Sizable Streaming Debut

Amazon Studios’ original movie Being the Ricardos secured strong viewership numbers in its debut on the streamer over Christmas week. Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the movie stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. The film chronicles one of Hollywood’s most famous power couples and their iconic TV show, I Love Lucy. Being the Ricardos, which began streaming on Dec. 21, was viewed a total of 604 million minutes to place No. 3 on Nielsen’s movie streaming chart for the week of Dec. 20-26 behind Christmas classics Elf (782 million minutes) and Home Alone (700 million minutes). Netflix and...
MOVIES
IFLScience

Infamous Russian Number Station UVB-76 Begins Sending Strange Messages

The infamous Russian number station UVB-76, thought to be a tool of the Russian state to communicate with agents, has begun broadcasting strange messages, including several memes and the song Gangnam Style. Number stations are the kind of thing you stumble across on Reddit late at night, have a listen,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy