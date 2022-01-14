Alec Baldwin will turn over his Apple iPhone in probe of movie set shooting

Apple now requires store and corporate employees to get a COVID-19 booster shot or face frequent testing, according to an internal email seen by The Verge. Once an employee is eligible to get a booster shot, they will have four weeks to comply, otherwise, they will need to take frequent tests to enter a retail store, partner store, or Apple office starting on February 15th. Apple will require unvaccinated employees — or those who haven’t yet submitted proof of vaccination — to provide negative COVID-19 rapid antigen tests before entering the workplace beginning on January 24th, although it’s unclear whether this applies to both corporate and retail employees.

