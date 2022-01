Romain Grosjean is still set to test for Mercedes at some stage after his initial run was postponed last year when the French Grand Prix date changed. The Frenchman was promised a test by Toto Wolff after his terrifying crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix that proved to be the last F1 race of his career, with Wolff keen for Grosjean to have a more positive final memory in F1 machinery. However, after a date was agreed at his home race at Paul Ricard, a change of date meant Grosjean couldn’t carry out the test and it was postponed, but the now-Andretti IndyCar driver says it’s still in the pipeline.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO