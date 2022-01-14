ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

'One Class at a Time' surprises teacher at Rose Park Elementary School

By Miller Robson
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBL7Y_0dljQunI00

Q2, Billings Education Foundation and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we pay a visit to Rose Park Elementary School to honor Jamie Swan, a 1st grade teacher dedicated to making her classroom a safe place for every child to learn and grow. Through her use of technology, literature, science and even sign language, Mrs. Swan is always looking for the best way to teach her students and encourage them to be proud of themselves as they navigate through their educational journey.

"I'm learning a little bit about sign language myself," said Mrs. Swan.

"When I was in high school, I learned how to do the alphabet and triple sign in ASL and so I teach the kids. When I'm reviewing our letters at the beginning of the year, I teach the sign language of that letter and the kids eventually learn how to finger spell their names. Sometimes, when we are going from carpet to desk, they'll sign their names as a quiet transition."

In honor of her dedication to her students, Mrs. Swan was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here . A visit to your school could be just around the corner.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
Billings, MT
Education
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Education
Q2 News

Q2 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy