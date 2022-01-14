RAD! Deptford Mall Stores We Totally Shopped in the 80s

I keep seeing more and more people on Facebook being hospitalized for the coronavirus lately. It's so sad. If you're going through it, my thoughts and prayers go out to you. As I shared earlier this week, I had COVID. (Since they say it can actually stay in your body for weeks, maybe I technically still have it - but for the purposes here, I'll just say I had COVID.) With the exception of what I'll mention here, I'm symptom-free, but still wearing a mask when needed.

