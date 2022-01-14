ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Audio Karate announce rarities comp ‘¡OTRA!’ (exclusive white/pink vinyl pre-order & song stream)

By Andrew Sacher
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-order Audio Karate's new rarities collection on white/pink vinyl. SoCal punk vets Audio Karate have been in the midst of a comeback, after reuniting in 2018, releasing their "lost" album Malo in 2019, and reissuing their classic 2004 sophomore album Lady Melody...

Movements’ debut EP repressed on limited oxblood 10″ vinyl (get it here)

Orange County emo/post-hardcore band Movements haven't released new music since 2020's No Good Left to Give, but now they're celebrating the past with a repress of their debut EP Outgrown Things. Produced by Will Yip and originally released in 2016 via Fearless Records, the six-song EP is now coming out on oxblood 10" vinyl, limited to 300 copies and available exclusively in our stores. Pre-order yours here while they last. That's a mock-up of the variant above.
ROCK MUSIC
Exclusive: Fontaines DC’s new album on transparent red vinyl (get it here)

Fontaines DC just announced their third album, Skinty Fia, which will be out April 22 via Partisan, and we're excited to partner with the band and label on an exclusive variant pressed on 140g translucent red vinyl and limited to 1500 copies worldwide. It comes in a standard jacket with a full-color inner sleeve. Preorder yours now.
ROCK MUSIC
Metalcore band Wounded Touch prep debut LP ‘AMERICANXIETY’ (stream a new track)

Michigan metalcore band Wounded Touch will follow their 2019 debut EP From Day 0 Forward (and their 2020 split with Binary and The Burning Wind) with their first full-length, AMERICANXIETY, on March 4 via Smartpunk Records (pre-order). The album was recorded by former Weekend Nachos member Andy Nelson, and it includes the recently-released lead single "Excerpts from a Violent Thesis" (which features The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad), as well as new single "Condolences and Autumn Nights," which premieres in this post.
MICHIGAN STATE
AUDIO: Kenny Kamz – “Ultimate (Freestyle)”

Kenny Kamz is looking to start his year off proper, and he does so with a new track that he dropped, “Ultimate.” A freestyle set to a slick sample, Kamz doesn’t need the drums to get the heads nodding. Lyrically, the song gives you just a little bit of his backstory, and the verse is about being proud of what he’s done and being motivated to keep going. We got an EP from Kenny Kamz in 2021, as well as plenty of singles, but we’ll see what the new year has in store for the emerging rapper. Check out “Ultimate” here below:
MUSIC
Trever Keith
Stream new Jestr single “By Design” (exclusive)

Lafayette, Louisiana-based punkish alt-rock act Jestr are getting ready to release their first album titled ‘The Dead & Riches’ on February 11th. Gearing up for the record’s unleashing, the quartet dropped singles “Scare You!,” “Birth of a Charlatan” and “Ghost of You” in 2021, and now the guys are ready to let loose another fresh song dubbed “By Design,” which you can stream in full below before tomorrow’s official drop.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Camp Cope announce new LP ‘Running with the Hurricane’ (new song & exclusive vinyl)

Pre-order Camp Cope's new album' 'Running with the Hurricane' on ultra clear/baby pink moon phase vinyl, limited to 300 copies, HERE. Camp Cope returned in November with "Blue," their first new song since their 2018 album How to Socialise & Make Friends (our #1 album of the year that you can order on pink and black swirl vinyl). They said at the time that it was the first single from their highly anticipated third album, and they've now officially announced Running with the Hurricane, due out March 25 via Run for Cover (pre-order on exclusive vinyl). It was named after a song by Redgum, the Australian political folk group that Georgia Maq's late father, Hugh McDonald, was a part of, and Georgia says, "The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends."
ROCK MUSIC
Reversal of Man launch pre-orders for vinyl discography comp ‘Nothing More, Nothing Less’

Tampa hardcore/screamo greats Reversal of Man have just launched pre-orders for a full-discography 3xLP vinyl release, Nothing More, Nothing Less, which is coming out via Repeater Records. The compilation includes everything the band released between 1995 and 2000, including their first demo, three split LPs, various split 7"s, a 10", compilation tracks, and their sole album, 1999's This Is Medicine (which we included on our list of 25 essential screamo albums). The release "comes wrapped in a gatefold sleeve with a massive booklet gathering all record art plus various flyers and photos from the beginning of the band through to the end." Two different color vinyl variants are available. Pre-order here.
ROCK MUSIC
Kevin Devine announce new album and streams song

Brooklyn boy Kevin Devine announce a new record called Nothing's Real, So Nothing's Wrong, out on March 25th through Triple Crown Records. The first single, "Albatross", was released along with this announcement, see below for the music video.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brockhampton announce indefinite hiatus

Brockhampton have announced that they are going on an "indefinite hiatus," and that their Coachella sets on April 16 and 23 will be their final shows. Those and two London dates at O2 Academy Brixton on February 7 and 8 are now their only upcoming shows; the rest of their 2022 dates supporting last year's Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, including a North American run set to begin in February, have been cancelled.
MUSIC
Falls of Rauros announce new album ‘Key To A Vanishing Future,’ share “Clarity”

We've been anticipating a new album from Maine folk-black metallers Falls of Rauros since they revealed last year that they'd be entering the studio with co-producer Colin Marston, and now the album is finally announced. It's called Key To A Vanishing Future and it comes out March 25 via Gilead Media (pre-order). About the sound of this album, the band says, "We wanted to write something new to us; it sounds nothing like our previous record, Patterns in Mythology, or like anything from our back catalog, for that matter. It’s a new chapter for the band, and you can be pretty sure we’ll move on to something a bit different on our next record." And about the lyrical themes, they add:
MAINE STATE
Entertainment
Rock Music
Music
Sonic Youth Announce New Rarities Collection, ‘In/Out/In’

Sonic Youth have announced ‘In/Out/In’, a compilation of rarities recorded throughout the 2000s. Due out March 11 via Three Lobed Recordings on vinyl, the five-track effort bundles two songs recorded at the band’s old stomping grounds – the Echo Canyon studio in New York, which they operated before relocating to Hoboken – in 2000, one tracked during a soundcheck in 2010, and two home recordings minted in 2008.
ROCK MUSIC
Boris share Hiroshima-inspired song “Beyond Good and Evil”; new album out this week

Boris have shared "Beyond Good and Evil," the second single off their anticipated new album W, and this one was inspired by the devastating history of Hiroshima, hometown of Boris member Wata, who handles lead vocals for this entire album. "There is a vast magnitude in a huge mushroom cloud and in decaying ruins," the band says. "We feel both the sadness and beauty of these things at the same time; that is who we are. This video was made from the perspective of a mushroom cloud."
MUSIC
Sonic Youth Announce Rarities Album, Share Previously Unheard Song “In & Out”

Sonic Youth have announced the release of a rarities album, In/Out/In, which will be out on March 18 via Three Lobed Recordings. The five-track album will consist of previously unreleased band recordings from 2000 to 2010. The band has subsequently shared “In & Out” from the upcoming album, recorded in 2010. Listen to the song and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.
ROCK MUSIC
Funko Debuts Exclusive ‘WandaVision’ Scarlet Witch GITD Pop with Pre-order

We are only a handful of days away from the one-year anniversary of Marvel’s WandaVision Disney+ series on January 15th. To celebrate the milestone, Funko is releasing a new-ish Scarlet Witch Pop! vinyl figure that will be exclusive to Entertainment Earth. Pre-order the EE exclusive Scarlet Witch (GITD) Funko...
SHOPPING
Jack White shares video for understated new single “Love Is Selfish”

Jack White has two new albums out this year, and he's just shared "Love is Selfish," which is from the second of those, Entering Heaven Alive (due July 22 via Third Man). Where Jack's last single, "Taking Me Back" (from Fear of the Dawn, out 4/8 and available for pre-order) was maximalist rock, "Love is Selfish" is pretty and understated, mostly just Jack and an acoustic guitar. You can watch the video, which Jack directed, below.
MUSIC
Fly Anakin announces new album ‘Frank,’ shares Madlib-produced single “No Dough”

Richmond rapper Fly Anakin has released a lot of music over the past seven years or so (including a recent collaborative album and EP with Pink Siifu), but he just announced what he's calling his debut album, Frank, due March 11 via Lex Records. It includes recent singles "Ghost" (ft. Nickelus F) and "Sean Price," as well as the just-released, Madlib-produced "No Dough." Madlib gives Anakin a mind-bending, head-nod-inducing psychedelic beat, and Anakin's tongue-twisters fit the vibe perfectly. The song comes with an equally dizzying video directed by Skyler Vander Molen. Check it out below.
MUSIC
32 New Songs Out Today

FRANK TURNER - "A WAVE ACROSS A BAY" (SCOTT HUTCHISON TRIBUTE) Frank Turner has shared a new song off his upcoming album FTHC, and it's a very touching tribute to the late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison. "I still miss my friend Scott everyday," Frank said. "His passing left such a huge hole in so many lives. I wrote this song in his honour and memory — it was hard to write and record, but I think it does the man some small justice." The song's also coming out on a 7" single that raises money for the Hutchison family's mental health charity Tiny Changes.
MUSIC
Jawbox announce albums-focused NYC residency & more 2022 tour dates (BV presale)

Jawbox got back together for their first tour in 20 years in 2019, and they're keeping the reunion going in 2022, with a set at Primavera Sound and European dates with Barrels and Human Impact. They’ve now announced US dates, too. In March, they’ll open the first four dates of the similarly named Jawbreaker’s just-announced Dear You anniversary tour, and play a couple headlining shows, followed by more headlining shows in July.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

