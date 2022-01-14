ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mining ban near BWCA once again on the table

KARE 11
KARE 11
 6 days ago
The ongoing tug-of war over whether mining should be allowed near the pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) has been rekindled with strong opinions on both sides of the issue. Federal officials once again gathered feedback from the public in a virtual meeting Wednesday, that comes more than...

