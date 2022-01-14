Florida bill would designate Nov. 7 as Communism Victims Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Legislation moving through the Florida House would designate Nov. 7 as an annual Communism Victims Day.

The bill would require the day be observed by public schools and by public exercise. It also would also teach high school students about the ills of communist governments.

“Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of liberty, prosperity, and dignity of human life and has given rise to such infamous totalitarian dictators as Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Lenin, Mao Zedong, and Pol Pot,” the bill states.

The bill adds that if Nov. 7 falls on a day that isn’t a school day, Victims of Communism Day “shall be observed in the public schools in the state on the preceding school day or on such school day as may be designated by local school authorities.”

Florida is home to tens of thousands of people who have fled communist governments, especially Cubans who left after Fidel Castro took power on the island in 1959. Nov. 7 is the day in 1917 when Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution installed a communist government there.

The House Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee approved the bill Thursday on a unanimous vote. It has two more House committee stops and a similar measure is pending in the Senate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.