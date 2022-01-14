ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida bill would designate Nov. 7 as Communism Victims Day

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HEilB_0dljQPct00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Legislation moving through the Florida House would designate Nov. 7 as an annual Communism Victims Day.

The bill would require the day be observed by public schools and by public exercise. It also would also teach high school students about the ills of communist governments.

Florida looks to make street takeovers, car stunts illegal

“Based on the economic philosophies of Karl Marx, communism has proven incompatible with the ideals of liberty, prosperity, and dignity of human life and has given rise to such infamous totalitarian dictators as Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Lenin, Mao Zedong, and Pol Pot,” the bill states.

The bill adds that if Nov. 7 falls on a day that isn’t a school day, Victims of Communism Day “shall be observed in the public schools in the state on the preceding school day or on such school day as may be designated by local school authorities.”

Florida is home to tens of thousands of people who have fled communist governments, especially Cubans who left after Fidel Castro took power on the island in 1959. Nov. 7 is the day in 1917 when Russia’s Bolshevik Revolution installed a communist government there.

The House Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee approved the bill Thursday on a unanimous vote. It has two more House committee stops and a similar measure is pending in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WFLA

Biden says nation weary from COVID but rising with him in WH

Facing sagging poll numbers and a stalled legislative agenda, Biden conceded he would likely have to pare back his “build back better” recovery package and instead settle for “big chunks” of his signature economic plan. He promised to further attack inflation and the pandemic and blamed Republicans for uniting in opposition to his proposals rather than offering ideas of their own.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Pol Pot
Person
Vladimir Lenin
Person
Karl Marx
Person
Joseph Stalin
WFLA

Biden approval hits new low at one year mark: AP-NORC poll

President Joe Biden ends his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFLA

Elections offices suspect gambling petition fraud, Florida AG not issuing injunction to stop alleged criminals

A Tampa Bay area elections supervisor is sounding the alarm about suspected wide-spread fraud in the push to expand gambling in Florida. Julie Marcus, Pinellas Supervisor of Elections says her office is inundated with hundreds of likely phony petitions for a proposed constitutional amendment. As 8 On Your Side found out, it could have a ripple effect on other ballot initiatives in November.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Alec Baldwin sued for defamation by family of slain Marine

The widow and two sisters of a U.S. Marine killed in Afghanistan are suing Alec Baldwin, alleging the actor exposed them to a flood of social media hatred by claiming on Instagram that one sister was an “insurrectionist” for attending former President Donald Trump's Washington, D.C., rally on Jan. 6 last year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communism#Ap#The Florida House#Communist#Cubans#Bolshevik Revolution#Senate#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WFLA

Pinellas Park Army National Guard unit serving in volatile Ukraine

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – In November members of the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team deployed to the Ukraine to help train and advise the Ukrainian Armed Forces to improve their defense capabilities. About 150 members of the Pinellas Park based unit are currently in Ukraine. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden briefed a bipartisan group […]
PINELLAS PARK, FL
WFLA

WFLA

30K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy