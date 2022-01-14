ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Aaron Morley and James Trafford could make Bolton debuts against Ipswich

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ySl9L_0dljPxPG00

Bolton could hand debuts to Aaron Morley and James Trafford in Saturday’s League One fixture against Ipswich.

Former academy prospect Morley has returned to the club after leaving Rochdale on a free transfer while 19-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford has arrived on loan from Manchester City.

Bolton, who have lost five in a row in all competitions, have received a fresh setback with Elias Kachunga expected to be out until April, joining Josh Sheehan, Lloyd Isgrove and Andrew Tutte in the treatment room.

Gethin Jones and Amadou Bakayoko have recently returned from long-term absences but their minutes need to be managed, while Xavier Amaechi is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Bersant Celina is pushing for a return to the Ipswich midfield after six weeks on the sidelines.

Celina has not played since the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Arsenal on December 1 due to a combination of hamstring problems and illness, but has returned to full training.

Hayden Coulson remains out with the injury which has kept him out since November.

Defender Toto Nsiala has left to join League One rivals Fleetwood.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ian Evatt wants win over Ipswich to be turning point for Bolton

Boss Ian Evatt hopes Bolton’s 2-0 win over Ipswich which ended a run of five consecutive defeats is the “first step in a new journey”. Kieran Lee and top-scorer Dapo Afolayan struck in the space of eight second-half minutes as the Trotters celebrated a League One victory for the first time since November 23.
SOCCER
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gethin Jones
Person
Aaron Morley
Person
Bersant Celina
Person
Josh Sheehan
Person
Elias Kachunga
Person
Amadou Bakayoko
Person
Andrew Tutte
Person
Hayden Coulson
Person
Xavier Amaechi
Person
Lloyd Isgrove
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipswich#Manchester City#Uk#Arsenal#League One
The Independent

Manchester United knock out Arsenal as Chelsea also reach Continental Cup semi-finals

Four of the FA WSL’s top five teams will contest the semi-finals of the Continental Cup with Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea all progressing.League leaders Arsenal were knocked out by third-placed Manchester United courtesy of Alessia Russo’s 85th-minute header.The impressive victory continued United’s fine form, meaning they have now won five games in a row in all competitions without conceding.Pernille Harder scored a hat-trick as Chelsea cruised to a 4-2 win over West Ham.The Denmark international opened the scoring for the visitors after 25 minutes only for Katerina Svitkova to equalise before half-time.However, three goals in nine second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Chris Wood could make Newcastle debut against relegation rivals Watford

Chris Wood is in line to make his Newcastle debut in Saturday’s Premier League clash with fellow strugglers Watford. The £25million signing from Burnley is likely to deputise for striker Callum Wilson as he continues his recovery from a calf injury, while England full-back Kieran Trippier, who lined up for the Magpies against Cambridge in the FA Cup last weekend, is expected to make his league bow for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

Defenders Chris Hussey and Connor Hall could make Vale debuts against Swindon

Port Vale could hand debuts to defenders Chris Hussey and Connor Hall when the club return to League Two action by hosting Swindon on Saturday. Left-back Hussey has joined from Cheltenham and Hall arrived from Harrogate, while fellow centre-back Leon Legge has moved in the opposite direction. Forward George Lloyd has also left, returning to parent club Cheltenham due to injury.
SOCCER
newschain

David Marshall expected to make his QPR debut against West Brom

David Marshall is expected to make his debut for QPR when they host Championship promotion rivals West Brom. The Scotland goalkeeper this week moved to Loftus Road from Derby on a permanent contract until the end of the season. With first-choice stopper Seny Dieng away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, and Jordan Archer injured in the FA Cup win against Rotherham, Marshall is likely to start on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ryan Loft could make Bristol Rovers debut against Hartlepool

Ryan Loft could be in line to make his Bristol Rovers debut as the Pirates prepare to welcome Hartlepool to the Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The 24-year-old striker signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Rovers after joining from Scunthorpe for an undisclosed fee earlier this month and may line up for his new club for the first time.
SOCCER
newschain

Bolton stop rot with win over Ipswich

Kieran Lee and substitute Dapo Afolayan struck twice in eight minutes to earn Bolton a 2-0 League One win over Ipswich and end a run of five successive defeats. Midfielder Lee netted the rebound after Christian Walton could not hold debutant Aaron Morley’s 74th-minute shot. And top-scorer Afolayan, without...
SOCCER
newschain

Kieran Agard could make his Doncaster debut against Wigan

Kieran Agard could make his Doncaster debut on Saturday when Wigan visit the Keepmoat Stadium. The 32-year-old forward joined the Sky Bet League One basement boys this week, having concluded a six-month deal with Plymouth. Tiago Cukur has left the club, returning to Watford after they took the option to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Martial’s Manchester United issue now ‘resolved’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Ralf Rangnick considers the issue with Anthony Martial “resolved” following talks with a player he claimed refused to be involved in Manchester United’s trip to Aston VillaUnited had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – for Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Villa Park where the France international was conspicuous by his absence.Martial has made no secret of his desire to leave United this month but Rangnick’s claim that the forward “didn’t want to be in the squad” in Birmingham still shocked onlookers.The 26-year-old took to Instagram later that night to say he “will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
113K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy