3 Links I Love: Learning About Bob Jordan, Delta Makes It Official

JetBlue Promotes Dave Clark to Head of Revenue and Planning – JetBlue Media Room. This is good news for Dave Clark who used to run network planning, then revenue management, and now will be in charge of both. He should do a great job. But the bigger news is that he is getting this job, because he’s replacing Scott Laurence who will leave the airline. I have heard from three entirely unrelated parties that Scott is heading down south to work for another airline, but that airline did not respond to my request for confirmation. If it is true, that will be very bad news for American and JetBlue if a chief architect of the Northeast Alliance is now defecting.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO