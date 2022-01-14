ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Links I Love: Learning About Bob Jordan, Delta Makes It Official

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest’s New Skipper Buckles Up – Texas Monthly. How about a nice long article about incoming Southwest CEO Bob Jordan? I’d say this quote from the head of SWAPA sums up this long piece well....

3 Links I Love: Ominous JetBlue Move, Breeze Light Loads, Airline Shutdown, So Long PBB

JetBlue Promotes Dave Clark to Head of Revenue and Planning – JetBlue Media Room. This is good news for Dave Clark who used to run network planning, then revenue management, and now will be in charge of both. He should do a great job. But the bigger news is that he is getting this job, because he’s replacing Scott Laurence who will leave the airline. I have heard from three entirely unrelated parties that Scott is heading down south to work for another airline, but that airline did not respond to my request for confirmation. If it is true, that will be very bad news for American and JetBlue if a chief architect of the Northeast Alliance is now defecting.
Woman sues Southwest for $10 million for kicking her off flight after she removed mask ‘to drink water’

A US-based woman is suing Southwest Airlines for $10m after she was ejected from one of the airline’s flights for not complying with mask rules.Florida-based Medora Clai Reading, 68, alleges that she was wrongly kicked off her flight on 7 January 2021 for not wearing a mask - saying that she only removed her mask to periodically drink water.In a case filed on Wednesday, Reading claimed that she needed to stay hydrated for medical reasons, including a heart condition and low blood sugar, but a “hostile” flight attendant kept demanding that she keep her mask on.She also claims she offered...
Mask dispute prompts transatlantic flight to return to Miami

A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. Police officers waited for the flight to arrive back at Miami International Airport after the Boeing 777 had flown its 129 passengers and 14 crew members for about 500 miles out of its 4,400-mile trip when it turned around off the North Carolina coast, according to flight trackers. The plane landed an hour and 48 minutes after taking off. “American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami (MIA) to London (LHR) returned...
London-Bound American Airlines Flight Returned To MIA After Couple Refused To Wear Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An American Airlines London-bound flight from Miami was forced to turn around Wednesday night after a couple refused to wear their masks. Flight 38 was about an hour and a half into its flight to Heathrow Airport when it circled back and returned to Miami International Airport. Publicly, American Airlines is only saying the flight returned “…due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement.” A source told CBS4 News the couple was suspected of being intoxicated, which does not come as a surprise to CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg. “As long as they are not counting...
Lufthansa Group Cancels Frankfurt-To-Miami Flights Due To 5G Rollout

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wireless companies are rolling out 5G technology in some areas Wednesday. The FAA is concerned about interference with systems that help pilots land in low visibility and bad weather. That led to a list of flight restrictions. Airlines warned as many as 1,100 passenger and cargo flights a day would be delayed, diverted or canceled. On Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon agreed to a two-mile buffer zone around many of the nation’s busiest airports. The FAA says that’ll reduce the worst disruptions, but it has approved just 45% of airliners to operate in all weather conditions where 5G is active. Because of the 5G rollout, Lufthansa Group has canceled Thursday’s Frankfurt-to-Miami flights and is switching aircraft. Air India, Emirates And Japan Airlines are also changing service to the U.S.
5G Wireless Rollout Prompts Several Airlines To Suspend Flights To SFO, Other Cities; Expect Delays

SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – Travel experts warned that Wednesday could see significant flight disruptions, as Emirates, ANA, Japan Airlines and Air India announced suspension of service to several US cities, in the wake of Verizon and AT&T’s 5G nationwide launch. “If you don’t have to travel on Wednesday, don’t. If you can postpone your trip even 24 hours, you may be better off. I think Wednesday is going to be a very chaotic day,” said Henry Harteveldt, an airline industry analyst. “It’s a fasten your seatbelt, hang on kind of week, and the next few weeks as well.” In...
Announcing the Nominees for the First Seven Cranky Network Awards

Time flies, doesn’t it? We are now just about one month away from the 2022 Cranky Network Awards presented by Ontario International Airport on February 24, streaming live from the University Club in Pasadena, California at 6:30pm PT/9:30pm ET for those who aren’t fortunate enough to join us in person. With the awards creeping up quickly, it’s time to announce nominees for the best in airline network planning in the US and Canada.
The Jumpman Brings “University Blue” To The Jordan Delta 2

Like most of the Jumpman’s lifestyle offerings, the Jordan Delta 2 isn’t quite as popular as the main line-up. But in an attempt to draw out a similar charm, the brand is adding the beloved “University Blue” to the visually intense runner. Though no Air Jordan...
