3 Links I Love: Learning About Bob Jordan, Delta Makes It Official

SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (CBS SF) – Travel experts warned that Wednesday could see significant flight disruptions, as Emirates, ANA, Japan Airlines and Air India announced suspension of service to several US cities, in the wake of Verizon and AT&T’s 5G nationwide launch.
“If you don’t have to travel on Wednesday, don’t. If you can postpone your trip even 24 hours, you may be better off. I think Wednesday is going to be a very chaotic day,” said Henry Harteveldt, an airline industry analyst. “It’s a fasten your seatbelt, hang on kind of week, and the next few weeks as well.”
In...
Comments / 0