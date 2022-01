Cheyenne had a somewhat warmer and dryer year than typical, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency recently published its 2021 climate summary for the city. According to the report, the city twice hit 96 degrees, once on July 28 and again on September 10. A low for the year was hit on Feb. 14, when the mercury dipped to -15.

