ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

U.S. Army announces new program that pays recruits up to $50,000 in bonuses

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NW6sA_0dljPN4S00

The U.S. Army is looking for recruits to sign up for a six-year term, and is sweetening the deal by offering a $50,000 bonus to some recruits.

Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of Army Recruiting Command, told The Associated Press that the Army hoped the bonuses would help overcome what has been a challenging time for military recruiters.

“We are still living the implications of 2020 and the onset of COVID, when the school systems basically shut down,” Vereen said. “We lost a full class of young men and women that we didn’t have contact with, face-to-face.”

Not everyone would qualify for the maximum $50,000 bonus. The top bonus is meant to compete for recruits in the private sector for specific career paths, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Recruiting Command.

“This is an opportunity to entice folks to consider the Army,” said Brig. Gen. John Cushing in the statement. “We’ve taken a look at the critical (military occupational specialties) we need to fill in order to maintain the training bases, and that is where we place a lot of our emphasis.”

A combination of factors would determine which bonus a recruit would get. Among the factors are length of service, select occupations the Army needs quickly or finds difficult to fill, and if the recruit signs up for Army Ranger or Airborne forces school.

There are additional incentives for those who sign up for Airborne or Ranger schools.

A recruit can get an incentive between $2,000 to $9,000 if they are ready to ship out to basic training within 90 days.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

U.S. Army raises enlistment bonus to $50,000, its largest ever

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army on Wednesday announced it is offering up to $50,000 to new recruits, its largest-ever bonus amid widespread worker shortages. Enlistment incentives for full-time soldiers could previously not exceed $40,000 but the army is now offering a $9,000 "critical accession" bonus for recruits who sign on for a six-year active-duty enlistment along with an additional $1,000 for recruits who attend training within 90 days, U.S. Army Recruiting Command or USAREC said in a statement.
MILITARY
JC Post

Army ups bonuses for recruits to $50K, as COVID takes toll

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Army, for the first time, is offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to highly skilled recruits who join for six years, The Associated Press has learned, as the service struggles to lure soldiers into certain critical jobs during the continuing pandemic. Maj. Gen....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Recruiting#The U S Army#The Associated Press#Covid#Army Ranger#Airborne#Cox Media Group
KOLO TV Reno

Army offers $50,000 signing bonus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Public service announcements hope to recruit men and women between 17 and 34 years of age to enlist in the U.S. Army. Another option, one-on-one contact with a local recruiter. Staff Sergeant Pablo Martinez says he talks to local high school students every week and hopes...
RENO, NV
WISN

U.S. Army increases potential bonus for recruits

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Army is offering its largest bonus ever for new recruits with up to $50,000 available to qualified individuals who sign on for a six-year active-duty enlistment. The total incentive package for a new recruit is based on a combination of incentives offered for the selected...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
GOBankingRates

6 Best Banks for Military Members

Military banks and credit unions are institutions that specialize in working with active-duty members of the military -- be it in the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines or Coast Guard. These banks and...
MILITARY
The Independent

Troops to receive new medal recognising heroism in Afghanistan evacuation

Armed Forces personnel who took part in the evacuation of more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan in August 2021 are set to receive a new medal recognising their efforts, the Ministry of Defence has announced.Personnel will receive the existing Operational Service Medal Afghanistan, featuring a new clasp reading “Operation Pitting”, recognising their contribution to the evacuation of Afghan and British nationals.More than 15,000 people were evacuated by personnel from across the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force during the effort. Approximately 600 soldiers were deployed to Kabul airport, providing food, water, and medical assistance to evacuees after...
MILITARY
bulletin-news.com

US Army Ups Their Signing Bonus to $50K for New Recruits

For the first time, The Associated Press has revealed that the US Army is giving a maximum enlistment incentive of $50,000 to highly talented recruits who join for six years, as the service struggles to fill crucial roles amid the ongoing epidemic. The Army Recruiting Command’s commander, Maj. Gen. Kevin...
MILITARY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
53K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy