This Ulster County Custom Home Embraces Natural Lighting

A popular Orange County bakery has relocated to a new location and has rebranded with a new name. We reported recently that Emporium Square Artisan Market in Middletown is closing its doors. And many businesses that are located at the market are thankfully finding new homes. Gold Star Chimney Cakes, an authentic European bakery opened the Emporium Square Artisan Market in August of 2020 and built a loyal following selling the authentic European pastry. Chimney cakes are known for their shape, sweetness, and deliciousness. They can be enjoyed alone, with coffee/tea, filled with ice cream, Nutella, fruit, and more according to the Gold Star Chimney Cakes website. With the upcoming closing of Emporium Square, they are moving forward under a new name and location. Diplomat Cafe opened at 190 West Main St. in Goshen over the weekend with a grand opening celebration.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO