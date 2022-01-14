Rocking the Roof Garden

The Broadway premiere of Michael R. Jackson’s Pulitzer-Prize winning musical A Strange Loop will begin previews at Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre on Wednesday, April 6, with an opening night set for Tuesday, April 26, producers announced today.
The cast, also announced, will feature Jaquel Spivey, a recent graduate of Pittsburgh’s Point Park University, in his Broadway debut in the central role of Usher. He’ll join original Off Broadway cast members Antwayn Hopper, L Morgan Lee, John-Michael Lyles, James Jackson, Jr., John-Andrew Morrison , and Jason Veasey.
Directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, A Strange Loop centers on Usher, described as “a...
