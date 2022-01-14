Rocking the Roof Garden

CHICAGO (CBS) — She’s fed everyone at her restaurant, from the South Side to the West Side, celebrities and dignitaries to diners from the neighborhood, and they’re all celebrating Josephine Wade. This chef and restaurateur is so beloved, she’s known as Mother Wade. She was honored Thursday by Savor Our World for her decades of dedication to the culinary arts and the South Side. She’s also been included in the Savor Our World cookbook. Mother Wade’s restaurant, Josephine’s Southern Cooking, has been a staple in the Chatham neighborhood for more than 30 years. She also has an outlet at McCormick Place. Mother Wade said being included...

