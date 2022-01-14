ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

In Cuba's poorest neighborhoods, youths could face decades in jail after protests

By Marc Frank, Mario Fuentes
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9Eub_0dljNgI300

LA GUINERA, Cuba, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Young Cuban protesters from Havana's poorest neighborhoods face decades behind bars at upcoming trials, relatives and rights groups said, amid a crackdown on some of those who took part in last year's unprecedented anti-government demonstrations.

The July 11-12 protests saw thousands take to the streets in towns and cities across the island, many denouncing the communist-run government and shortages of food, medicine and electricity at a time when cases of coronavirus were soaring.

Human rights watchdogs say more than 1,000 people were arrested following the protests. Trials for those accused of serious crimes began in mid-December and some have already led to prison terms of more than 20 years, according to the groups and interviews with families of the accused.

Cuba's government did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the trials.

Authorities on the island, however, have previously said those arrested were guilty of crimes including public disorder, resisting arrest, robbery and vandalism. Cuba blames the United States for funding the July unrest and fanning it.

In the poor Havana district of La Guinera - where a march on July 12 was followed by vandalism, a confrontation with police and the only death during the unrest - Reuters spoke with more than a dozen residents who said neighborhood youth who joined the rallies now faced stiff prison sentences.

They denied any larger plot against the government and said the decision to march had been spontaneous.

Emilio Roman, 50, told Reuters his two sons Emiyoslan, 18, and Yosney, 25, as well as his 23-year-old daughter, Mackyani, had joined the July protests and now faced 15, 20 and 25 years behind bars, respectively, if convicted. All three have been in jail since mid-July, Roman said.

"Everyone went out because of the noise, as if they were going to have a party, but nobody thought they were going to act so severely," he said.

"The number of years (in prison) they are seeking, it's as if they were terrorists, murderers. They are my only three children," Roman said, fighting back tears. "It's a lot of pain."

Another neighbor, Alcides Firdo, 47, said his son, Jaime Alcides Firdo, 22, was initially detained for public disorder after he allegedly threw rocks during the July 12 march, but that the charges were later upgraded to sedition.

The state was now seeking to imprison his son for 20 years in a trial slated to begin on Jan. 17, Firdo said in an interview with Reuters.

"I don't understand it," he said. "You kill a person (in Cuba) and they give you 8, 10, 15 years, and now for throwing a rock you're going to throw them in jail for ... 20 years? That's an injustice."

Reuters could not independently confirm the details of the two cases with authorities as court officials do not routinely speak with the media in Cuba, nor was it possible to contact the defendants.

Laritza Diversent, director of U.S.-based human rights group Cubalex, said Cuban authorities had ratcheted up penalties to make an example and stifle future protests.

"The government is saying, 'Look, I'm not playing games ... if you go out again to protest this could also happen to you," she said.

Several rights groups, including Cubalex, say penalties for dozens already sentenced including for sedition have ranged from 4 to 30 years behind bars.

Reuters viewed several sentencing documents from trials in December in which penalties ranged from 2 to 8 years in prison for protesters convicted of crimes including disobedience, public disorder and assault. None of the convictions reviewed by Reuters were for sedition, which carries the heaviest penalties.

Not all those who took part in last year's demonstrations have faced harsh penalties. Cuba recently dropped charges against several artists who protested in front of the Cuban Radio and Television Institute on July 11, according to a Facebook post by historian Leonardo Fernandez Otano.

He said race and poverty had weighed on the process.

"I am grateful," Fernandez Otano wrote on social media after the charges were dismissed. "But I am also sad, because the young people of La Guinera have not had the same luck and are condemned to unjust and politicized sentences."

The Cuban government has said it respects the rights of all those detained following the protests, and that the steepest penalties would be reserved for repeat offenders and the most serious crimes.

Reporting by Marc Frank, Mario Fuentes, and Nelson Gonzalez; Additional reporting and writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Vice

Haitian Journalists ‘Savagely’ Murdered by Armed Gangs

Two Haitian journalists were murdered after reporting in a gang-ridden area on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday. One of the journalists, John Wesley Amady, had previously collaborated with VICE News in Haiti on a report about how gangs were responding to the assassination of the country’s president in June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-Paralympic athlete jailed after airliner climate protest awaits appeal ruling

A former Paralympic athlete given a 12-month jail sentence after supergluing himself to the roof of a British Airways plane at London City Airport in a bid to draw attention to the climate crisis is waiting for an appeal ruling.Extinction Rebellion activist James Brown of Exeter, Devon, was jailed by a judge at Southwark Crown Court in September after being convicted of causing a public nuisance at a trial.Lawyers representing Brown, who has been registered blind since birth, challenged his conviction and sentence at a Court of Appeal hearing in London in December.Three appeal judges, Lord Burnett, the Lord Chief Justice,...
ADVOCACY
whbl.com

Mexico disbands makeshift camp with thousands of migrants

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) – Mexican officials dismantled a makeshift migrant camp in the country’s south near the Guatemalan border on Thursday, government officials and Reuters witnesses said. Many of the migrants, some families with children, had been waiting in Tapachula camp for months, which some described as a...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Vandalism#Poverty#Protest#Cuban
GreenwichTime

Dozens of Cuba protesters face trial this week: relatives

HAVANA (AP) — Relatives of Cubans arrested during the largest demonstrations in decades across the island said that at least 57 protesters are scheduled to go on trial this week, some facing sentences of up to 30 years in prison. The relatives told The Associated Press that three collective...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Horror after 14-year old indigenous activist murdered in Colombia

A 14-year-old indigenous environmental activist has been murdered in Colombia as the spate of fatal attacks on activists in the country continued.A member of the Nasa people, Breiner David Cucuname was murdered on Friday while on patrol with Indigenous Guard — a group of men, women and children seeking to protect indigenous communities and land.Though the intention behind the killing has not yet been established, he is the first victim of violent attacks carried out against activists in 2022 in Colombia, reported Spanish daily El Pais.In a country regarded as one of the most dangerous places for activists, 145 campaigners...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

In Cuba, 20-year sentence for filming protest

Three members of the Beirut family spent Christmas behind bars in Cuba, locked away for taking part in unprecedented protests against a communist regime notoriously intolerant of dissent. They are among hundreds of people detained since July 11, when spontaneous street protests in 50 cities saw thousands of people clamoring for change, chanting "Freedom," "Down with the dictatorship" and "We are hungry." Now the axe is falling, with sentences of up to 30 years being handed down on charges ranging from public disorder to sedition. The family's ordeal started on July 11 when Exeynt Beirut, 41, was detained in Guantanamo in Cuba's east on the first day of protests against harsh living conditions and government repression.
PROTESTS
NBC Miami

Protesters in Cuba Face Sentences After Summer Demonstrations

A new round of trials are underway in Cuba for some of the people arrested after the unprecedented summer protests. The Miami-based Assembly of Cuban Resistance estimates more than 1,000 people have been imprisoned by the communist regime since the summer. "These are humble, hardworking people who went onto the...
MIAMI, FL
AFP

Sudan protester shot dead as US envoys visit

Sudanese security forces shot dead an anti-coup protester on Wednesday as American diplomats visited Khartoum seeking to help end a crisis which has claimed dozens of lives and derailed the country's democratic transition. For two days shops have shuttered and protesters have blockaded streets in a civil disobedience campaign to protest the killing of seven people during a demonstration on Monday, one of the bloodiest days since the October 25 military coup. The latest killing took place in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman where protesters opposed to the coup had set up barricades. Pro-democracy medics from the Doctors' Committee said the protester was shot in the torso "by live bullets of the (security) forces".
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Lebanon’s poorest scavenge through trash to survive

BEIRUT (AP) — Even trash has become a commodity fought over in the streets in Lebanon, mired in one of the world’s worst financial crises in modern history. In Beirut, the desperately poor scavenge the city’s waste for scrap to sell. Some tag trash cans with graffiti to mark territory and beat those who encroach. Thieves prey on scavengers, stealing what they collect. Even better-off families now sell their own recyclables as the trash can be traded for U.S. dollars rather than the country’s collapsing currency. That’s left the poor even poorer and fearful for their futures.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Inside a migrant caravan leaving Honduras

Hundreds of men, women and children gathered early Saturday morning in the parking lot of San Pedro Sula's main transit hub, on the edge of the northern Honduran city. The last caravan to leave San Pedro Sula was in January 2021, and contained about 7,000 people.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Hundreds of U.S.-bound migrants in caravan stuck at Guatemala border

TEGUCIGALPA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Hondurans and Nicaraguans on Saturday reached the Guatemalan border but were prevented from crossing by Guatemalan security forces, the first such U.S.-bound migrant caravan to be formed this year in Central America. Some migrants at the Izabel border crossing in Guatemala threw objects...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU denounces violence against anti-coup protesters in Sudan

The European Union’s foreign policy chief on Tuesday said Sudan’s military rulers have shown an unwillingness to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the country's ongoing crisis, a day after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the capital. At least seven people were killed.Across Sudan, meanwhile, the pro-democracy movement kicked off a civil disobedience campaign to protest Monday's killings. More than 70 people have been killed and hundreds of others have been wounded in mass protests since the military took over on Oct. 25, removing the country’s civilian-led government.EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said that repeated calls...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

283K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy