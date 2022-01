It's a funny time of year: The period of time that falls between the winter holidays and before the start of spring is a type of limbo, especially when it comes to decorating for a January or February party. While holly berries, fresh pine, and poinsettias are beautiful during the thrum of the holiday season, they don't necessarily work after the fact. So, what greenery and florals should can you incorporate into your home, instead? If you're searching for a few fresh ideas to add some green to your winter blues, we have you covered. Ahead, horticultural expert Debbie Neese of Lively Root and entertaining and home expert Lucy Cuneo, who is also a photographer, share their visionary ideas.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO