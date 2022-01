It was a big week for the Maids as they picked up wins over Grafton and Clay-Battelle to move their win streak to four games. Lewis County came into Thursday night’s matchup against Grafton having not seen the court for 15 days thanks to both weather and COVID-19 cancellations. The ’Maids knocked off the rust early and broke open a close game with a mid-fourth-quarter run to down the Bearcats, 48-37.

GRAFTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO